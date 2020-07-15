Herbs of summer

On particularly sultry evenings, when a long stint in the kitchen would be objectionable, a simple chicken salad is often the answer. Comprised of nothing more than tender and juicy chunks of chicken, a bit of chopped onion, a little mayonnaise for binding and a generous sprinkling of fresh garden-grown dill is just heavenly.

Beyond the beauty that a flourishing bed of lavender brings to your summer garden, it can provide you with a few culinary maneuvers as well. Just don’t go nuts, as the flavor can overwhelm quickly. A little goes a long way. Pair it accordingly with other assertive flavors, for example. And in baking, be sure to use a light touch or balance its low notes with something bright like lemon juice and zest. If using it in a lavender lemonade, strain it out before serving. You could also infuse a simple syrup with a sprinkling of lavender and use that to sweeten your iced tea, lemonade, or even to flavor a meringue. Grind some lavender into sugar and use in a simple butter cookie or infuse cream for lavender-scented whipped cream or ice cream (but remember to strain it out).