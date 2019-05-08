Herbs for Spring

LOCAL HERB SPECIALTY SOURCES FOR HERB STARTS & GROWING GUIDANCE

First of all, in the Corvallis area, Garland Nursery, Shonnards, Home Grown Gardens, and Susan’s Garden and Coffee Shop (formerly Schmidt’s) have wonderful collections of herb starts. But for an even more vast variety and true herbal experience, consider the following...

The Thyme Garden Herb Company

20546 Alsea Highway, Alsea, Oregon 97324

On the Web: www.thymegarden.com

To learn about this weekend’s very popular event at Thyme Garden, “Art in the Garden Mother’s Day Festival”, go to their website and then click on “events.”

This is truly a destination journey. A place to bring friends and family for a lovely afternoon of herb shopping, picnicking and hiking. In their own words: “The Thyme Garden Herb Company is an eclectic, earth friendly family business working with nature to provide organically grown herb seeds and herb plants, along with bulk dried herbs, herb teas, herb seasonings and much more...Our beautiful display gardens offer visitors an opportunity to experience over 700 varieties of useful herb plants from around the world...”

UPCOMING EVENTS: Be sure to check out their website for upcoming events through the summer. Their next gathering is this weekend, their popular Art in the Garden Mother’s Day Festival (in its 26th year!), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 and 12. It’s a two-day celebration of local art, music and culinary delights. Admittance is free, and food is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available food choices are the Thyme Garden’s own food booth (the line can get pretty long, so you might want to pack your own snacks), and Corvallis-based food cart ZIA, serving burritos and fresh rolled tortillas Sunday. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase, along with complimentary samples of herbal appetizers and May Wine.