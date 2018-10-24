Hazelnut Harvest

HOW TO TOAST AND SKIN A HAZELNUT

Hazelnuts develop a particularly wonderful flavor when toasted. Here’s how: spread them on a shallow baking pan or cookie sheet and bake in 350-degree oven for 7 or 8 minutes, shaking the pan once or twice during the process; be careful not to let them become more than slightly gold inside (break a sample to check). Remove the nuts from the oven and let cool at room temperature. At this point, you might want to remove the papery skin, even though it isn’t absolutely necessary. To do so, tumble them out onto a towel, cover with another towel, and rub back and forth until the skins shed away from the nuts.