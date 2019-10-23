Hazelnut Harvest: Celebrate fall's wealth with this delectably layered salad

I’ve been in love with Oregon’s state nut for decades; a fondness that grew out of my last year in graduate school at Oregon State University. During the early stage of a paper I was writing on hazelnuts — or as they were called back then, filberts — Corvallis-area hazelnut grower Homer Twedt drove me through one of his orchards so I could gain insight into the depth and strength of this industry. That project imprinted my soul, leaving me with an appreciation for this delicious Pacific Northwest commodity that extended far beyond my student years.
As a food writer, I never tire of covering the fall hazelnut harvest. It’s so easy for me to sing the praises of such a remarkable crop. Indeed, I have just loved watching this Oregon industry — which produces more than 99 percent of our country’s domestic crop — grow and improve, thanks to the ever-expanding selection of hazelnut varieties that have been developed through Oregon State University’s hazelnut breeding program.
So when the Hazelnut Marketing Board approached me a few years ago and asked if I’d be interested in writing a book about hazelnuts I enthusiastically agreed. For one full year I was completely immersed in the project of a lifetime: mingling with hazelnut growers and researchers, developing recipes, and painting images related to this Willamette Valley specialty.
I was even able to assemble a dream team for the production phase, which included book designer and art director Joanne McLennan, photographer Karl Maasdam, and editor Steve Dominguez. Yes, THAT Steve Dominguez. AKA, sweetie.
It was an absolutely lovely time, from beginning to end. Now when I’m cruising along Highway 99W between Corvallis and Portland, I’m aware of just how many hazelnut orchards dot the landscape along the way. So many growers. So much history woven together with an abiding love of the land and a sense of stewardship for the generations to follow.
And so, naturally, at this time of year when hazelnut growers throughout the Willamette Valley are in the final phase of harvest, my mind returns to them, appreciating all that goes into bringing in the crop, as well as my own lucky involvement.
Once “Oregon Hazelnut Country – the Food, the Drink, the Spirit” made it through the production phase and headed off to press Steve and I had been trying to resume a social life. One of our first outings was to friends Dan and Pam Bottom’s house to celebrate Dan’s Birthday. I was bringing a salad. A simple salad. Something with fresh greens and vegetables, but not a lot of falderal. I was far too tired to accomplish anything more elegant.
At least that’s what I thought. But there I was, the afternoon of the party, seduced by ingredients still lurking in my kitchen from the recipe development phase of my project. Into my scheme went hazelnut oil, along with garlicky-toasty Hazelnut Aillade (a velvety nutty take on a traditional garlic sauce), darkly roasted hazelnuts, tempura sauce and sweet onions. I couldn’t help myself, and the salad was taking a turn for the better.
Suddenly, I was back in my hazelnut element, whisking together a savory vinaigrette with the oil, aillade, and tempura sauce. I decided that sweet onions would be an even greater asset to the salad if they were gently caramelized, so into the skillet they went — with a little more of the hazelnut oil, of course.
I zooped them up with a dollop of Dijon mustard and a splash of tempura sauce before taking them off the heat to cool. Freshly shaved Parmesan and crisp veggies were recruited to round things out, then off we went to the party.
At the Bottom’s house, when the salad was assembled and tossed with the vinaigrette, none of us were prepared for the experience it provided. It was a delight. I say that unabashedly. It wasn’t just Dan’s home-crafted Chateau du Derriere Pinot talking! It was a downright, undeniably, delicious creation. All thanks to the layering of toasty hazelnut ingredients at every level.
The lesson here is simply this: hazelnuts DO make things more wonderful. So keep them on hand in all forms of preparation, from raw to roasted; whole to chopped. You won’t be sorry. And neither will anyone you cook for or with.
Here’s the recipe for the salad I brought to Dan’s birthday dinner. You’ll see that there are steps involved that require some forethought. For instance, it will come together more seamlessly if you’ve pre-roasted your hazelnuts and have a batch of the Hazelnut Aillade lurking in your refrigerator. Even the Sauteed Sweet Onion & Hazelnut Vinaigrette can be prepared ahead.
So, if you have a special dinner in your future, consider this salad. It’s heavenly.