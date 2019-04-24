Culinary maneuvers that lift your cooking style from beyond the ordinary to extraordinary — without inflicting an ounce of damage to your psyche — are worth knowing.
Especially at a time when most of us are facing two mutually exclusive dilemmas when it comes to putting food on the table: limited time and limited income. We’re more reluctant than ever to pay for convenience food at the cost of cutting such a huge swath through the family budget, especially when we’re trying to keep an eye on the nutritional side of things as well.
In my kitchen, I’ve found that delicious, intriguing and healthy meals come together more easily when I have a selection of homemade condiments lurking in the refrigerator. Over the years I’ve featured each one of these edible gems individually but thought it was time to lump them into a single catagory: Handy Seasoners.
DUXELLES
This magical melange of mushrooms shallots and butter created by the great 17th century chef Francois Pierre La Varenne is a classic French cooking hack. What a brilliant maneuver it is to saute a batch of finely minced mushrooms in a healthy puddle of butter and shallot until it reaches a state of deep, rich, flavorful goodness. In the classic cookbook, "Larousse Gastronomique," this compelling dish — a potion, really, with the power to flavor simple sauces, soups, and stuffings in a way that borders on criminal — is described simply as "a mushroom hash."
At any rate, I don't dwell on the understated description. I simply embrace the concept. And so, on a fairly regular basis, I find myself standing over a skillet of sizzling bits of mushroom, breathing in their musty-rich aroma as they are transported from the state of fresh to divine.
Then what? I can think of three very good reasons for converting mushrooms into this delightful melange. First, the basic mushroom flavor is enhanced significantly by the addition of onions, butter and time on the burner. La Varenne had a keen palate and most likely knew instinctively, that by bringing these flavors together the impact would be phenomenal.
Secondly, the mushroom "hash," if you will, is a handy method of applying mushroom flavor to anything from toast points and beef roulades to sauces and stuffings.
Third, by turning mushrooms into duxelles, you will extend their shelf life dramatically because it's a concoction that can be refrigerated for over a week or frozen for several months.
Beyond those basics, it's also important to know that through time and use in countless kitchens, variations of the classic preparation and an expansion of its uses now abound:
•Adding heavy cream or creme fraiche to the basic duxelles will thin the mixture slightly and taste wonderful in casseroles.
•To your favorite creamed pasta sauce, stir in several spoonsful of the basic duxelles that has been seasoned with a tablespoon of tomato puree.
•Add a teaspoon of chopped garlic and crushed chile while sauteing the onions in the basic recipe to make a savory addition to tacos, refried beans and chili.
•I stress again, duxelles will keep in the refrigerator for weeks and freezes beautifully. Make it now and you'll have a convenient flavor enhancer for soups, sauces, risotto, mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables. It even makes a delectable hors d'oeuvre when served with crostini or other fine toasts as you would a fine pate.
CARAMELIZED ONIONS
If you are patient enough to cook a zesty, tear-inducing pile of onion slices over medium-low heat for the 40-plus minutes required to achieve caramelization, you will be rewarded. Once that potent pile of alliums has been transformed into a savory sweet offering, your plan should be to keep it on hand for a multitude of purposes. For instance, just last week, I reached for a frozen bit of them to blend into a beef stew. The result? Fantastic.
Indeed, with a batch of caramelized onions in the refrigerator or freezer, injecting an extra depth of sophisticated flavor into your everyday meal construction becomes easy:
•Stir them into a batch of mashed potatoes or steamed rice.
•Layer them onto your deli sandwiches and burgers.
•Tuck them into a grilled cheese sandwich or panini prior to cooking.
•Drape them onto a freshly-baked pizza (flavor combos that are particularly complementary to caramelized onions include Gorgonzola and Proscuitto; sausage, arugula and sundried tomatoes; goat cheese and fresh basil; crispy bits of bacon and fresh diced tomatoes; ham, grilled potato and Jarlsburg cheese)
•Add them to a batch of scrambled eggs.
•Toss them with pasta and just about any sauce, from a creamy Alfredo to a zesty tomato.
•Dress up your freshly grilled steaks, chicken, pork tenderloins and fish.
•Use them to make a quick sauce for roast chicken by combining with half a cup of homemade chicken broth and a generous splash of cream.
•After sauteing a batch of green beans or broccoli, add the onions and heat through before serving.
•Smash a bit of blue cheese into them and serve as a tasty spread alongside a sliced baguette and fresh grapes for a quick appetizer.
•Serve them alongside a plate of charcuterie and cheese.
•Layer them over the bottom of a pie crust then follow any basic quiche recipe.
MUFFULETTA OLIVE RELISH
This is a marvelous concoction, with roots in New Orleans, where the muffuleta sandwich — a hearty combination of Italian-style meats and cheeses, slathered with a rich olive and garlic relish — was created decades ago. When people hear that it’s an olive condiment, made from finely chopped olives and seasonings, they immediately think “tapenade.” But muffuletta goes way beyond tapenade. Just like everything else in this Party-til-you-drop city, this condiment is over-the-top delicious; kicked up in flavor and allure with a lot of garlic, onions and other goodies.
As far as uses in your kitchen, it certainly is a hearty flavoring on a submarine sandwich concoction of Italian-style meats and cheeses. But if you consider it more of a flavor enhancer, here’s where it can take you:
•It’s a wonderful seasoner: for simple vegetable sautes; scrambled eggs, frittatas, and mashed potatoes; mixed into rice, couscous, and pasta.
•A topping for: burgers; baked potatoes; grilled seafood and chicken; pizza.
•A simple appetizer: on crostini with a smear of chevre; combined with cream cheese for a simple spread on crackers or crostini or French bread; with cream cheese and Parmesan for a savory palmier.
•In salads: a Salad Nicoise with boiled potato, hard-cooked egg, and tuna; to jazz up a 3-bean salad or a a green bean salad; stirred into a cold pasta salad.
•In sauces: stir into Marinara Sauce; jazz up a creamy pasta sauce.
Several years ago I began fiddling with the formula and created the following version, which makes the perfect party spread, when accompanied by slices of a crusty baguette, or crostini.
Now, onto the recipes...