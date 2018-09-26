Get the right start for Soup Season

Staring down into a pot of potatoes, onions and simmering broth it dawned on me that quite a few of my favorite autumn recipes begin with those three basic ingredients. There’s the family specialty, Potato, Cheese, and Beer Soup — so great to bring along for autumn picnics and hikes. My psyche-soothing clam chowder, loaded with clams, bacon, celery and cream. Not to mention, our Italian Vegetable-Sausage Soup, another one of those Hit-The-Spot offerings that travels well in a Thermos and tastes particularly delightful on a brisk autumn day in the outdoors. All incorporate what I now will refer to as the Pacific Northwest Trilogy for cold-weather feasting.
From there, of course, each recipe veers off into becoming its own thing. Which is what soups, chowders and stews always do, based on a cooks inclination and ingredients. More times than I can count, that’s exactly how a meal takes shape.
A while back, for instance, after a week on the road, we arrived home to a relatively empty refrigerator and pantry. At least that’s what I thought when first setting foot in the kitchen. But once I’d arranged a pot of the aforementioned Pacific Northwest Trilogy on the burner, I began adding to it by culling a respectable pile of weary-looking vegetables from the produce bin, including some shavings from miniature carrots that were a day away from that great salad bowl in the sky. So things were looking up. It appeared that my culinary instincts were leading me toward a big ol’ pot of soup.
In no time at all the mouth watering aroma filling the house was a savory potpourri of leeks, yellow onions, celery, potatoes, chicken broth, shreds of carrot, dry sherry, freshly ground white peppercorns, tomatoes and black beans. And so, while the soup simmered its way toward perfection, I poured the cook a glass of pinot and headed to another part of the house to unpack.
Outside, the weather had become a ferocious tirade, which bolstered my satisfaction regarding the choice of meal. You see, in my estimation, this is Soup Season. Because homemade soups are as much a nourishment for the soul as the body, they’re worth the effort. If a great deal of effort is required, that is. In so many cases, as I proved with that pot of Desperation Chowder, you can still throw together a powerful pot of soul soup with only a few cooperative ingredients, and in very little time.
You can also control the nutritional aspects of a homemade soup. Less sodium and fat, more vegetables and flavor. And while following a formal recipe right down to the garnish can yield one specifically fabulous result, who’s to say another approach won’t produce an equally amazing concoction?
These are all aspects of soup cookery I’m primed to explore through the rest of the chilly season: trimming the calories and fat to sustain this month’s resolution to eat as well and as pure as I do in the summer, while keeping the meals interesting and lively.
My husband’s take on the situation? “You know,” he said between slurps, “I think some of your best meals occur when there’s no food in the house.”