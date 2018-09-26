Get the right start for Soup Season

YOUR SOUP AND THE GREAT OUTDOORS

If you are taking your homemade soups, chowders and stews on the road, here are a few picnic tips for autumn treks:

• When the weather’s chilly, I prefer serving one-pot concoctions in mugs, which help retain heat. My other preference is for real wine glasses, which seem to make the wine taste even better. Thus, I keep an “Autumn Pack” fully loaded and ready to go with old mugs and wine glasses that I’m not emotionally attached to; an eclectic collection gathered from thrift shops that only cost me about 25 cents per piece. If they don’t survive the adventure, well, no loss!

• If you make large enough batches you can freeze some for impromptu outings later on this fall or winter.

• Last stop as you head out of town? Well, because all of our fabulous local artisan breads are baked and delivered to markets in the morning, give yourself enough time to grab a loaf.