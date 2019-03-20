Garlic gusto

At a time of year when local garlic is not so primo — and besides, have you checked the price of whole heads of garlic these days? — I treat myself to the packages of pre-peeled garlic cloves, loving the convenience of retrieving a handful of cloves that can be quickly smashed and chopped for a last-minute saute with whatever’s in the skillet.
But I’m cautious about this approach because I am fully aware of how quickly — once opened — that voluminous amount of garlic cloves can turn on you, even when they are packaged in multiple vacuum-sealed packaging.
Of course, I always tell myself that I’m not going to let ANY of it go to waste. I’ll re-vacuum pack half of the cloves and store them in the freezer if I have to. Or I’ll share them with my neighbors. Or send them to school with the kids to give to the teacher. Wait a minute, the kids are grown. Darn!
The fact is I rarely make it all the way through a huge package of the stuff in time to beat the slime. Which is why, recently, in a fit of frustration, I started using garlic cloves by the handful before the remaining batch went bad on me.
First it was a roasted garlic puree. I had just pulled some freshly-grilled chicken off the heat and seeing that the coals still had a bit of life in them, I remembered the container of peeled garlic cloves that were about a week away from the compost heap. So I tumbled them onto a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil which I had formed into a shallow baking pan, drizzled them with olive oil and placed them over the coals until they achieved a soft and gentle state of doneness. Once cooled, I scraped the cloves and the flavorful oil, along with a bit of salt and freshly ground black pepper into my food processor and pureed the mixture into a heavenly blend.
Simple stuff! But so delicious in the end. I use it as a base spread on crostini, then layer on bits of tomato for a quick appetizer or nosh. I whisk it into homemade vinaigrettes. It adds fabulous depth of flavor to vegetable sautees, creamy sauces, and even sandwiches.
This got me thinking about all of the other ways to take advantage of a large cache of peeled garlic cloves. First I revisited a classic, Roast Chicken with Forty Cloves of Garlic. James Beard gets the credit for introducing American cooks to this traditional French dish. Over time, I’ve made a few adaptations. In my updated version, I reduced the amount of oil by quite a bit, and upped the ante on garlic by 10 cloves — since we’re no longer gasping at the concept of 40 cloves. A few years ago, I substituted his wine selection with a blend of dry sherry and white wine. But now that martinis are back in fashion, I’ve switched back to dry vermouth. It’s likely to be a staple in quite a few cooks’ kitchens. If that doesn’t hold true in yours, then by all means, go with dry sherry and white wine.
I’m also providing a few other recipes to help any of you who find yourselves in the same predicament as me: So many cloves of garlic; so little time! Bon appetit.