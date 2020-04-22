Freezer fixings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our neighbor, Jane, trotted across the street with a story idea on the tip of her tongue: "You need to talk about things to put in your freezer. You know, during this time."

Indeed, during this time. This time, when our forays into the supermarket are necessarily limited. This time, when we're uncertain of what we will find when we get there. This time, when our dinners are trending toward blah, even with more time to prepare them.

So yes, Jane, it's definitely time to talk about things to prepare and put in our freezers. Things that can sustain us between shops. Things that will delight us on the days when what we bring back from the market are substitutions for what we set out to buy. Things that we can pull from the freezer on those days when the energy to crank out another meal — boring or otherwise — is lagging behind our appetite for something a bit exotic or at least out of the ordinary.

I've shared some of these thoughts in previous columns over the years. But within the realm of our current situation, assembling them into one story is relevant. So here you go, a few freezer hacks that provide me with a variety of cooking options for evening meals. They come together pretty fast, with minimal mess and a promise of greater diversity.

DUXELLES (recipe follows)