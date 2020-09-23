Fond farewell

All of these experiences leavened my columns, directly or indirectly. Through it all, there has been my husband, Steve. He’s always supported my dreams and been there to boost me to a new level of achievement. He’s my first read when it comes to this column and edited those five cookbooks. He’s a skilled and brutally honest editor (although kind enough to use a blue pen rather than scathing red), so I trust his judgment. Usually.

Once he retired as a biologist at EPA, Steve and I built a parallel business around my watercolors and his skills as a fine art printer and custom picture framer. Just recently, this combined force has culminated in a free-standing gallery behind our house were we can entertain art lovers and art seekers in a comfortable and fun environment. It’s called “Gallery Margaret,” and if you want to know why, you’ll just have to get in touch so you can drop by for a visit and explanation.

As for the future, I expect there’s another one or two cookbooks in me. And I certainly will get back to my website and evaluate the blogging concept. Stay tuned. But as I wind “Food for Thought” down, I will leave you with one final short story worthy of the column’s name.