Fond farewell

Last week I got the dreaded call. “Food For Thought” was no longer going to be carried in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald. Not a surprise, really; these are rugged times for print media.
So today, on one of the few times in my writing of this column since September of 1983, there are no reference materials at my side. No books. No interview transcripts. Not even a stray press release from the National Egg Board. Today I write from the heart. Today I offer one last collection of thoughts to run under the weekly banner that I’ve watched change from “FOODS” in 1983, to “CUISINE” in 1987, then back to “FOOD in 1995.
Until I was faced with writing this culinary swan song, there had been no need to look back on our little region of the Willamette Valley and examine it in terms of its gastronomical development. But on reflection now, I have to say, I’m encouraged. When I first hit Corvallis for graduate school at Oregon State University in the late 1970s, I couldn’t understand why the locals weren’t as fascinated with international cuisines as my California compatriots were. In those days, diners in search of multiple options of uniquely flavored foods had to travel to Eugene or Portland.
But, sure enough, although well prepared steak-and-potatoes is still a safe concept for a local restaurant to offer, ethnic has taken hold. For me, the turning point was when chef John Huyck opened Bombs Away Café. He ignited the town’s collective palate with his fabulous Southwest-gone-berserk specialties. Then chef Robert Merlet brought the inspired Continental cuisine of Le Bistro to town, and chef Matt Bennett put Albany on the culinary map with Sybaris. Now the rush was on to meet a newly kindled demand for an eclectic food scene, spawning dozens of interesting restaurants in our region. Things will never be the same.
When farmers’ markets began in the early 1980s, it was a small collection of growers and a smattering of customers. Now growers are coming to town all year long — either indoors or out, depending on the season — and stretching along both sides of the street for blocks; a community happening, a place to while away an entire morning, meandering from vendor to vendor, catching up with neighbors and old friends.
In this same period, our collection of regional wineries has grown from one to I’ve lost count!
And the local craft beer industry has simply exploded.
Through it all, there have been many happy and memorable moments associated with writing this column, such as:
•A 40-inute one-on-one interview with Julia Child!
•The opportunity of poking around in your lives under the guise of a culinary quest.
•The interesting mail (such as the postcard from a gentleman requesting “a good recipe for pigs ears.”) and phone calls on Thanksgiving morning (“Hello Jan. We’ve never met, but I’m an ER doc at Good Sam and wonder if I could borrow some wood pellets for my Traeger grill. I want to smoke our turkey and ran out. I know you have them because you’ve written about your grill. Please???”)
•And speaking of my readers, many years of them showing up in droves for my annual “Summer Night to Remember” dinners hosted by Tyee Wine Cellars; my recipes prepared and served wonderfully on sight at the winery by Valley Catering; each course paired with gorgeous Tyee wines. I loved being among you.
•Treks out to local fields for a first-hand look at the leeks, tomatoes, hazelnuts, designer peppers and first strawberries of the season.
•The playful scrutiny by strangers while shopping (“Hey, what are those Hostess Twinkies and pre-cooked chicken breasts doing in your cart?”), or while standing in line at Burger King (“Frankly, I’m surprised to see you here!”).
Then there are the professional opportunities nationally and abroad that have cropped up over the years. Steve and I were sent to Hong Kong, compliments of the Hong Kong Tourist Association, to cover an annual food and wine festival. Shortly after that, Steve and I spent a month crossing the Pacific to various Asian ports of call on a luxury cruise ship so I could perform the duties of Guest Chef on board — basically, three cooking classes and a lot of schmoosing with my fellow passengers.
I’ve covered the peanut harvest in West Texas, been a spokesperson for an onion (which landed me a gig on Hollywood Boulevard in a parade with a llama and lunch with Edward James Olmos), been a judge at the National Beef Cook-off, and made numerous regional and national television appearances.
I’ve written five cookbooks and conducted dozens of promotional book tour radio interviews over the phone in my jammies.
Of course, there have also been times best forgotten. But none as deserving as the Underutilized Fish Seminar. It was the only time I have come within a nanosecond of throwing up on the job (the pickled dogfish brought me to the edge). When I pointed out to the chef hosting the seminar that maybe there was a reason these fish were underutilized I was met with a blank stare.
All of these experiences leavened my columns, directly or indirectly. Through it all, there has been my husband, Steve. He’s always supported my dreams and been there to boost me to a new level of achievement. He’s my first read when it comes to this column and edited those five cookbooks. He’s a skilled and brutally honest editor (although kind enough to use a blue pen rather than scathing red), so I trust his judgment. Usually.
Once he retired as a biologist at EPA, Steve and I built a parallel business around my watercolors and his skills as a fine art printer and custom picture framer. Just recently, this combined force has culminated in a free-standing gallery behind our house were we can entertain art lovers and art seekers in a comfortable and fun environment. It’s called “Gallery Margaret,” and if you want to know why, you’ll just have to get in touch so you can drop by for a visit and explanation.
As for the future, I expect there’s another one or two cookbooks in me. And I certainly will get back to my website and evaluate the blogging concept. Stay tuned. But as I wind “Food for Thought” down, I will leave you with one final short story worthy of the column’s name.
It began over the phone as one of those dreaded cold calls that usually has me instinctively setting up orange cone barriers around my free time. But this was something different. I could hear it in the caller’s voice. It was Jan Zajicek, a friend. At the time she had a student at Adams Elementary School and had gotten involved in quite a unique and challenging project. The rapid "elevator pitch" she presented sounded pretty interesting. And when she got to the part about The American Institute of Wine & Food and the James Beard Foundation, I too, was intrigued. The Dinner Party Project, Zajicek explained, "has been designed to enhance children’s appreciation for the family meal. Over a 5 to 6-week curriculum, the children explore foods and flavors from different ethnic groups while learning how to host guests for dinner."
With adult guidance, they do it all, from sending hand-made invitations, to developing a menu, setting the table, and using proper etiquette. Best of all, these classroom and home activities would culminate in a dinner party prepared and shared by the children with their parents.
All for a larger goal, Zajicek stressed. By the time dessert is served and lingering guests are saying their final farewells, it’s hoped that the kids will have acquired a hands-on appreciation of the central role food plays in our lives.
My part began mid-way through the curriculum. I agreed to spend two hours with the kids going over basic cooking skills and generally supporting their enthusiasm. Well, five minutes into the session taught me that enthusiasm was not in short supply with this group of third and fourth graders.
Me: “Who’d like to cut up these bell peppers?”
All 31 youngsters shot hands into the air: Me! Me! Me! Me! Me!
The kids were certifiably cute, and I was hooked. This made the second part of my commitment a cakewalk. I’d agreed to hang out during the day and evening of the event as a supporting cast member, which translated into simply observing a group of kids in the throes of organized chaos. As the evening came to a close, those exhausted but exhilarated young chefs concluded that cooking and entertaining was indeed fun.
The experience stayed with me. Somehow, all adult cooks tasked with the day-in and day-outs of chopping peppers (and onions, and carrots), grilling chicken (and fish, and tofu), and roasting beef (and mushrooms, and chicken cacciatore) for a lifetime of meals need to channel that same enthusiasm. To cook joyfully is a gift to ones self, no less than to others. My hope is that at some level, along the way, “Food For Thought” has helped in that regard. I wish you well.
Bon Appetit.
•••
FOR MY FAREWELL RECIPE, I decided to play off our season of transitions. Just two days into autumn, as leaves are turning and offering us their brilliant play of color, I envision most of you hitting the road to take it all in. There are still open wineries, after all. The weather should be cooperating, and lovely roadside parks abound where a picnic can take place.
Potato, Cheese and Beer Soup
Makes about 8 servings
I guess you could say this is the most traditional soup in the Roberts-Dominguez household. When relatives hit town, this is the soup we make and pack along for wine country picnics, day hikes in the Cascades and cross-country skiing. It’s delectable, hearty-rich and cheesey. I’ve shared it with readers so often over the years that perhaps it’s well known to you. But it bears repeating. One last time.
•1 quart chicken broth (homemade or canned)
•2½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled or unpeeled, coarsely chopped
•½ cup craft beer (preferably an amber style or nut brown style, such as Rogue’s Hazelnut Brown Ale), dry white wine or dry sherry (or extra chicken broth)
•2 cups chopped green onions, whites and about half the green stalks
•1 quart half-and-half (or milk)
•¼ cup soy sauce
•1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
•6 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
•6 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
In a heavy-bottomed pot bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add the potatoes and craft beer (or other suggested options) and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Add the green onions, remove the pot from the heat and let it stand to soften the onion a bit.
Add the half-and-half or milk to the pot.
Puree the potato-broth mixture in a blender or food processor (you will have to do this in batches; when blending, fill the container only half full and cover the lid with a dish towel because the soup might "spurt" quite violently as it's being blended). Return the puree to the pot. (Alternatively, use a hand-held immersion blender if you have one). Stir in the soy sauce and pepper and slowly bring the soup back to a simmer.
NOTE: The soup can be prepared to this point up to 48 hours ahead and refrigerated, or prepared and frozen for 3 months.
When ready to serve or pack into a thermos, proceed with the recipe by placing the pot back on the burner, over medium heat. When the soup begins to simmer, stir in the grated cheeses gradually, a hand-full at a time.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com, snail mail at P.O. Box 634, Corvallis, OR 97339, or find additional recipes, food tips and information about obtaining prints and originals of her watercolors at www.janrd.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.