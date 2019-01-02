Steak with balsamic vinegar cooked to a sweet glaze is a perfect dinner for a weeknight or special occasion. Linguine with fresh basil and tomatoes makes a colorful side dish. Skirt steak is one of my favorite cuts. It’s flavorful and cooks quickly. Balsamic vinegar tenderizes and flavors meat without adding extra calories.
Balsamic vinegar is made in Modena, Italy. To be sure you are buying good quality vinegar, check the labels. Lesser quality vinegars have brown sugar added to mimic the sweetness of the better ones. Grapes should be listed as the only ingredient.
Helpful hints:
•Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used.
•Be sure to cook the vinegar to a glaze.
•To save preparation time, buy chopped fresh onion and diced fresh tomatoes in the produce section of the market.
•Dried linguine can be used instead of fresh. Cook according to package instructions.
•A simple way to combine the linguine with the tomatoes and basil is to use a forked pasta spoon or tongs.
Countdown:
•Place water for linguine on to boil.
•Prepare ingredients.
•Make steak.
•Make linguine.
Shopping list:
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for this quick meal:
•To buy: olive oil spray, ¾ pound skirt steak, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 medium tomato (or one container diced), 1 small bunch fresh basil, and 1 small package fresh linguine (¼ pound needed).
•Staples: olive oil, onion (or use container chopped onion), salt and black peppercorns.