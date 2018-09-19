Fall into heartier meals

Like so many others who are passionate about food, I cook according to mood and hankerings. This isn't such a complicated issue when each season settles into its groove. Mid-summer menus? Nightly hits of fresh-from-the-field corn, herb-laced tomatoes and grilled peppers are expected. Anything that produces powerful and dynamic meals in the shortest amount of time.
But it appears that summer is slipping away. Our hiking days are numbered. And for chill-free mornings on the deck with my mug of coffee, an extra layer of fleece is now required.
Once autumn hits its stride, I'm on to plump and juicy heads of roasted garlic, creamy mashed potatoes with caramelized onions, and apple cobbler. However, for this transitional phase, when weather and harvest are unpredictable, I like to have a potpourri of recipes on hand. Some that speak to my growing enthusiasm for heartier fare and greater chunks of time to produce it. Others that give a nod to what I hope will be a lingering late summer.
So I decided that perhaps other cooks are feeling the pull into the kitchen as well. And that maybe, just maybe, you'd like to try a few of the summer-into-fall dishes that I always run to when my heart begins beating a little faster at the thought that autumn is coming after all.