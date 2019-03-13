Embrace cauliflower's complexity

Riced Cauliflower: Make it or buy it

Homemade: Peel away all of the leaves from a head of cauliflower. Trim it into florets, then cut each florets into ½-inch pieces. Working in batches, put a handful of florets into the workbowl of a food processor. Pulse/chop several times, until the cauliflower resembles rice. Scrape into a bowl and repeat as necessary. One pound of cauliflower yields about 3½ to 4 cups of riced cauliflower.

Purchased: You will find it either in the frozen vegetable section or in the fresh produce aisle of most large supermarkets. Trader Joe’s carries both versions most of the time (but they often run out of stock).