Easy salad; everything flavor

Salad greens are loaded with vitamins and minerals and relatively easy to throw together, with a minimum of fuss or effort.

The Everything Bagel Salad pairs creamy cannellini beans with tender greens, shaved Parmesan and crunchy, buttery homemade Everything Bagel croutons. But the real star is the zesty lemon-basil pesto that binds everything together. It’s like a much-needed burst of sunshine. It’s so good, you might want to double the recipe and use the extra as a sauce for pasta.