A pan of dessert bars can have a loaves-and-fishes effect at any party: They’re nice cut into big bars, but they can be sliced smaller if extra friends show up. (If you try that with a pie, you’ll just end up with a mess on your hands.)
These recipes come together quickly and work well for entertaining because they can be made ahead of time and require no serving utensils — they’re best eaten out of hand. They’re also great for toting to picnics, potlucks or just eating in your own backyard this summer.