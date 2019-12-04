December festivities

A TRADITION FOR THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY

16th annual Winter's Eve Corvallis

One step you can take to inject a little tradition into the season is to participate in this Friday evening’s city-wide holiday celebration, Winter's Eve Corvallis. First of all, there’s plenty of sparkling spirit to go around in the spacious block-long heated tent, filled with tempting food samples from more than 30 local restaurants and caterers, plus desserts, Tyee wine, and craft beer. When you step out of the tent, you can explore all the downtown stores offering special discounts to anyone in possession of a Winter’s Eve booklet. Some stores have even extended these special discounts beyond the evening.

Here’s all of the details in a nutshell:

Who: Assistance League Corvallis, in cooperation with downtown merchants

What: 16th annual Winter’s Eve Corvallis

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Where: Downtown Corvallis; an exquisitely decorated and heated tent that spans Madison Avenue between Second and Third streets, plus shops throughout downtown Corvallis.

How: A $40 booklet contains the admission and coupons for discounted shopping opportunities in Corvallis. Inside the tent, your booklet provides you access to delectable array of noshes from more than 30 restaurants and caterers, along with Tyee wine, regionally-produced spirits and craft beer, Starbuck’s coffee and sparkling cider. Trust me, you will not go away hungry! Plus, a silent auction, Assistance League specialty packaged foods and merchandise, including cards and ornaments of this year’s poster image by Jan Roberts-Dominguez, “Release the Stars,” featuring Jan’s classic “snow people” casting stars into the sky over Marys Peak.

The booklets are available at The Inkwell Home Store, Rice’s Pharmacy & Gifts, The Clothes Tree, and Susan’s Garden and Coffee Shop. A limited number of booklets will be available at the door for $45.

Why: All proceeds from this event go to support philanthropic programs, which are Operation School Bell, Hygiene Help, SAT Review, Dental Education, RED (Read Every Day) and Hug-a-Bear.

For more information about Winter’s Eve Corvallis and Assistance League of Corvallis, check www.alcorvallis.org or call 541-757-1978.