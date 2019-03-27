Culinary sidekicks for spring meals

The two most traditional roasted meats of spring are lamb and ham. As culinary sidekicks go, you can’t beat mashed potatoes. In fact, potatoes in general are probably the number one direction most cooks head for company cooking.
In my own kitchen, I like add additional layers of flavor and texture to mashed potatoes. My favorite variation involves the gentle cooking of a pan full of sliced yellow onions in a generous hunk of butter. Over a medium-low burner, they’re tamed to a golden-sweet stage in about 15 minutes. Then I simply set them aside and fold them into the pot of just-mashed potatoes before serving. I take the same approach with sauteed mushrooms, making sure that the mushrooms are well seasoned with a bit of garlic, brandy and Worcestershire before combining with the potatoes.
Or you could fold in some snipped chives or roasted cloves of garlic for another layer of flavor, or some sour cream, shredded Cheddar or crumbled feta cheese.
However, here’s another thought for spring feasts when it comes to complementing the traditional ham or lamb: why not make risotto?
But risotto is so last minute, you exclaim. Half an hour of constant stirring, and then Bam! get it on the table before it cools. Who can orchestrate an entire feast while chained to a pot of simmering rice?
Well, why not assign that task to one of your guests? If your kitchen is anything like mine, then chances are you’ve always got a few folks milling about offering to help with the cooking. Under such conditions, there’s a strong possibility that at least one of those people is a great stirrer. So why not take advantage of that and plan on serving a delectable risotto alongside your main dish? Just provide the stirrer with a clear recipe, a sturdy spoon, and a glass of Oregon pinot.
Now obviously, ham and lamb are in two entirely different universes, flavor-wise. Ham is on the salty-sweet side, while lamb is usually rich and, well, lamb-ish. So I’ve provided a selection of risotto recipes to pick from. And come to think of it, the first one, which actually would complement either meat, doesn’t even need stirring because fellow Oregon food-writer Maryana Volstedt, created an oven version for one of her cookbooks.
The Wild Mushroom Risotto with Arugula gets along nicely with lamb. And the Risotto of Carrots and Sauteed Mushrooms would be a good choice if you’re serving ham.
My final recipe, Risotto Cakes with Roasted Tomatoes and Arugula Pesto, is another one that won’t need the help of a stirrer because the risotto cakes can be made the day before and sauteed at the last minute. The other components of this dish can also be made ahead. And it tastes equally good with lamb or ham (or even turkey, chicken or pork, come to think of it!).