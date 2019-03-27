Culinary sidekicks for spring meals

Don’t forget leeks!

There are Summer leeks and Winter leeks. This time of year, you will find the “Winter” leek variety, which would have been planted the previous May. Harvest begins in September and goes through November. Then, an amazing thing happens: growers leave some in the ground and harvest them as needed until the plants go to seed the following May. So right now is a great time to bring them into your kitchen. They tend to be heartier and more flavorful than the smaller and more mild summer leeks.

Selection: This time of year, be wary of leeks that are bulbous at the root end or that have a long, pencil-thin stalk shooting up out of the center of the otherwise flat leaves. Either situation is the result of harvesting after the plants have gotten too far along in their second spurt of growth. Such leeks will be woody, with less flavor.

Sauteed in butter or olive oil, “Winter-into-Spring” leeks are wonderful in both potato and rice dishes. In risottos, simply chop and simmer along with the rice.