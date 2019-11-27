Crispy eggplant makes a creamy vegetarian entree

I was surprised to find crispy eggplant on the menu of an Irish pub. It wasn’t the usual pub food. The crisp topping and creamy inside made a great vegetarian entrée. Here it’s served with pasta mixed with a garlicky tomato sauce.
This meal takes less than 15 minutes to make with the help of a microwave oven. The pasta boils for 8 minutes while you are making the eggplant.
Helpful hints:
•Any type of short cut pasta can be used.
•Look for eggplants that are firm without a wrinkled skin.
•Two tablespoons of tomato paste are needed. Freeze extra for another time.
You have free articles remaining.
Countdown:
•Place water for pasta on to boil.
•Preheat broiler.
•Prepare eggplant.
•Make pasta dish.