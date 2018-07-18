Here’s the basic recipe. It’s not complicated, but because you are working with eggs — which…

CREME ANGLAISE

What is it and how do you flavor it?

This simple sauce is a blend of egg yolks, sugar, milk and heavy cream, stirred over heat until it thickens into a light custard. It can cut the richness of a cake or tart, be a smoothing component in a bowl of berries, or the perfect foil for a rich chocolate desert. The great news is that it can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to a week in advance of when you might use it

Vanilla is the basic flavoring, but depending on what you want to use your creme anglaise for, it can also be flavored with coffee, liqueurs or even chocolate.

Vanilla: It’s perfectly fine to use vanilla extract. However, to infuse creme anglaise with fresh vanilla, split a vanilla bean lengthwise with a paring knife and scrape out the tiny seeds. Add them, and the bean halves to the pan of milk and cream as it is heating. Just before the milk mixture comes to a boil, turn off the heat and allow the beans to steep for 10 minutes. Then remove the bean halves and proceed with the basic recipe, reheating the milk as directed before whisking it into the eggs and sugar.

Orange or lemon: Place several strips of fresh orange or lemon zest (that’s the brightly-colored outer peel; leave the white pithy inner peel alone) in with the milk and cream as you heat it. Just before the milk mixture comes to a boil, turn off the heat and allow the zest to steep for 10 minutes. Then return the pan to the burner, bring the liquid back up to almost boiling and proceed with the recipe. Strain off the zest once the sauce has thickened.

Chocolate or coffee: Dissolve pieces of chocolate or instant coffee into the milk and cream as you heat it.

Mint: Once the sauce has been prepared, stir in a teaspoon or more of mint extract. Remember that the flavor diminishes as the sauce cools.

Liqueur: Stir in about 3 tablespoons of your favorite liqueur into the finished creme anglaise.