Crème Anglaise elevates fruit

Crème Anglaise mingles with fresh, Oregon Marionberries, raspberries and Olallie berries. If you have a batch of this simple soft custard sauce in your refrigerator, you can easily take summer desserts into many directions.

 Jan Roberts-Dominguez, for the Gazette-Times

When it comes to celebrating the fruits of Summer, there’s no doubt that cobblers, tarts and crisps are all fine maneuvers.

But somewhere in your refrigerator, you would be wise to have a batch of a velvety-smooth, subtly-sweet soft custard. It can easily last the week. Just waiting to be pulled out and poured over a bowl of fresh-from-the-field Marionberries, for instance. Or drizzled over a pile of juicy strawberries that have been marinating all day in a few healthy glugs of Grand Marnier. Or layered in a tall glass with bits of densely rich and moist cake and slices of peaches or nectarines.

If you happen to develop a hankering for homemade ice cream, well then, your batch of soft custard is the perfect start. Just pour it into the freezing compartment of your ice cream maker, add whatever other delightful ice cream-appropriate ingredients you are in the mood for, and bam dessert is done while everyone else at the table assumes that you slaved away in your kitchen for hours just to please them.

So what is this wonderful soft custardy sauce? Well, officially, it’s called Creme anglaise, or “English cream,” and its four humble ingredients are milk (or milk and cream), eggs, sugar and vanilla. Growing up, I knew it simply as stirred custard, the silken back bone of the family trifle. I happily performed stirring duties so that I could score any left-overs that didn’t make it into the crystal bowl along with the sponge cake and fresh fruit.

Here are a few other creme anglaise maneuvers:

In a tart: Pour creme anglaise into a baked pastry shell and top with fresh berries.

In a layer cake: Spread the sauce between each layer, then frost with the icing of your choice (you must refrigerate the cake if not serving immediately).

In a parfait: Layer the sauce with crushed meringues or shortbread cookies and fruit.

With Grand Marnier Berries: Marinate sliced strawberries or whole raspberries or Marionberries with Grand Marnier for several hours. Just before serving, spoon a bit of the fruit (with some of the juice and Grand Marnier) into lovely glasses and top with some of the creme anglaise.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com, or obtain additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

