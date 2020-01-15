Cozy up with mashed potatoes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Well, one hankering led to another. So finally, I headed into the kitchen to prepare the kind of comfort dish I would be fixing for myself and a lucky few if we were indeed curled up by a warm, crackling fire with the blizzard of the century raging outside all around.

And that’s how I ended up with a big ol’ steamy pot of mashed potatoes. Never mind that this simple, down home offering has evolved into “a concept” with gourmet status. Even if it weren’t so, they would always be welcome in my kitchen.

But the fact is, mashed potatoes are very restaurant chic. Meaning, more and more of the nation’s top chefs have made room for them on their menus. In fact, these days, it’s more unusual NOT to encounter a serving that doesn’t include some additional form of flavoring, be it roasted garlic, caramelized onions, crispy shallots or vegetable purees.

So in celebration of this delectable and oh-so-comforting dish, here’s a selection of what I consider some of the more straightforward and tasty mashed potato combinations.

Plus, there’s the obvious advantage they present if indeed we are in the middle of a snow-week. Chances are you will be in the mood for a bit of cozy cuisine tonight. But running out for a long list of ingredients just might not be a thing you want to accomplish today. But chances are you’ve got potatoes and onions in your pantry. And perhaps a bit of butter and maybe even light cream (or milk!) In your fridge.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.

