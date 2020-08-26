Corn creativity

Of course, I immediately began fiddling with the concept. Out with the water, in with the cream. If a little milk is good, I was positive a whole lot of cream would be even better. And oh my. It certainly was! The resulting corn came out sweet, tender and flavorful. Which is saying a lot for a corn head like myself.

Plus, all of the “lesser” ingredients — the whisper of spice from the pinch of red pepper flakes and freshly ground black pepper, as well as the drizzle of honey — provide a layer of earthiness that elevates the experience.

For my follow-up act, I contemplated that heavenly creamy-buttery liquid. Even if you passed some of it at the table for diners to slather on their corn, there’s a whole lot left over. Way too much to waste. Which is how a spin-off came into being: Fresh Corn Bisque with Bacon. A creamy corn chowder punctuated by tender chunks of diced potato, a bit of sauteed onion, juicy corn kernels cleaved from the cob (after simmering in the cream, butter, honey and pepper flake solution), and oh yes, a generous handful of smokey diced bacon. Lovely!

So if this is your summer of culinary experimentation — because, we’re all spending more time in our kitchens — you might include these corn maneuvers.

Just don’t waste too much time. Corn season in the Willamette Valley will only last so long, and it would be a cruel thing to miss.

Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes, food tips and information about obtaining prints and originals of her watercolors at www.janrd.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0