Christmas expectations

But Ryan could barely get beyond his empty stomach. Being what I will kindly refer to as a "selective eater" he was in survival mode, enduring each of the seven courses on a case-by-case basis. Some offerings were eliminated based on their name. Peacock Pie, for example, didn't have a chance.

I had hopes for the Pork course, though, until the Boars Head — held high on a gigantic silver platter by an army of servers — was paraded by our table. By then poor Ryan was on his second basket of Ahwahnee bread.

At $240 per person, it remains the most expensive meal Ryan never ate.

Although none of them voiced it at the time — they truly were good sports — what was really missing from that fairy tale dinner was the rest of the family we were used to gathering with on Christmas: My parents, and my brother and his family.

And so, even though Bracebridge Dinner will go down in the annals of Christmas celebrations as a charming experiment, it wasn't until we finally gathered with the entire family two days later, that our hearts were truly nourished.

• • •