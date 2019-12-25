Christmas expectations

Editor’s Note: Jan Roberts-Dominguez originally ran this story and watercolor Dec. 25, 2002. The thoughts and wishes still apply, all these 17 years later. Merry Christmas to all...
It was — potentially — the stuff of Christmas dinner dreams. The glorious dining room of Yosemite National Park's elegant Ahwahnee Hotel. Its two-story high granite and timber walls trimmed in holiday finery for the coveted Bracebridge Dinner, an annual event started in 1927 that is so popular a lottery system was initiated to select each year's participants.
And there we were, December of 1993 — my husband Steve and I, and our two teenage sons, Brandon and Ryan — in the center of it all. We hadn't lucked out in that year's lottery system. No, indeed. What I had was connections.
You see, after graduation from college, I went to work at The Ahwahnee. It was to be for just one summer, I remember telling myself. But one all-too-brief season turned into two glorious years of work and play. Day in and day out I pedaled my bike through that enchanted landscape, past flourishing groves of dogwood, pine and oak set against 2,000-foot granite cliffs draped with foaming ribbons of water.
Images so magnificent that one never took them for granted. I knew 25-year park veterans who were still as dumbstruck as I at the sight of the first snow on Half Dome in late autumn, and old-timers who still teared up at the sight of morning mist rising off the Merced River as it glided through an emerald meadow.
I realized even then, that Yosemite was my Paris — my opportunity as a young adult when life is fresh and exciting, to intimately know a place of great beauty.
Each Christmas I reflect on that. At a time of year when I give thanks for all the goodness I've encountered in the world, I bless my parents, Margaret and Will Roberts, for (among other things!) my Yosemite experience. They introduced me to it as a baby, brought my brother and me back to it every year, and supported my decision to make it my home for a while.
Eventually I left to begin my official career as a food stylist and recipe developer in San Francisco. But the experiences and friendships I acquired during those Yosemite years have stayed with me. I have a deeper understanding of people after meeting and greeting thousands of visitors. And I know, without a doubt, some of the best food stories I eventually came to write began at 10,000 feet above sea-level on the trails between Tuolumne Meadows and Yosemite Valley.
Bringing my husband and sons back to this place for one special event would close the circle, I thought. Which brings us to the seven-course Bracebridge Dinner. Steve appreciated the history surrounding us in the dining room, which had been transformed into the 17th century great hall of Lord and Lady Bracebridge. And our older son, Brandon, was enjoying the antics of the court jester and serving wenches.
But Ryan could barely get beyond his empty stomach. Being what I will kindly refer to as a "selective eater" he was in survival mode, enduring each of the seven courses on a case-by-case basis. Some offerings were eliminated based on their name. Peacock Pie, for example, didn't have a chance.
I had hopes for the Pork course, though, until the Boars Head — held high on a gigantic silver platter by an army of servers — was paraded by our table. By then poor Ryan was on his second basket of Ahwahnee bread.
At $240 per person, it remains the most expensive meal Ryan never ate.
Although none of them voiced it at the time — they truly were good sports — what was really missing from that fairy tale dinner was the rest of the family we were used to gathering with on Christmas: My parents, and my brother and his family.
And so, even though Bracebridge Dinner will go down in the annals of Christmas celebrations as a charming experiment, it wasn't until we finally gathered with the entire family two days later, that our hearts were truly nourished.
• • •
Certainly in the next few days — either for one of the many bowl games or a New Year's Eve celebration — you'll be in the market for a robust, heartwarming offering. My suggestion is a grand pot of homemade chili. If you don't have your own favorite recipe, then consider one of mine...
Timberline Mountain-Style Chili
You have free articles remaining.
Based on a recipe of Timberline Lodge executive chef, Leif Benson, this would make the perfect accompaniment to upcoming bowl game feasts. Follow the recipe to the letter, or spice it up even further with additional vegetables and seasonings.
• 4 cups dry red beans
• 1½ pounds ground beef, coarse grind (you might have to special order this grind from your butcher)
• 1 cup diced onion
• 3 tablespoons oil
• 2 tablespoons salt (or to taste)
• 8 cloves garlic, minced
• 1½ teaspoons oregano, crumbled
• 1½ teaspoons ground cumin
• 5 tablespoons chili powder
• 1 pound canned tomatillos, crushed
• 1 pound canned red tomatoes, diced
• 8 cups beef broth
• Garnish suggestions: grated Cheddar cheese, cooked bacon strips, chopped raw onions
Soak the red beans overnight in plenty of water.
Saute the ground beef and onions together in the oil. Add spices, tomatillos, tomatoes, and cook for 10 minutes. Add the stock and drained beans. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 hour, or until beans are very tender.
Remove 3 cups of chili and puree in a food processor or blender. Return the puree to the pot to thicken the chili. Serve hot, topped with garnishes.
Source: Adapted from: "Timberline Lodge Cookbook" by Chef Leif Eric Benson.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.