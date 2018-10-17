For years I’ve been attempting to replicate a zesty cabbage salad from a popular San Francisco Bay Area Mexican restaurant that has been around since my childhood. It’s a chain restaurant, Celia’s, which any of you readers with roots in Northern California are most likely familiar with.
But up until just a few weeks ago, all my efforts have come up short. What seemed like a simple concoction — shredded green cabbage, sweet bell peppers, onions and carrots in a light vinegar and oil dressing — has eluded me. I just couldn’t divine whatever ingredient it was that gave the salad its zoom.
I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with this salad. Through my Googling efforts over the years, I’ve discovered that many a Celia’s fan has pleaded and searched for the secret to this simple-yet-addictive side dish. But alas, no recipe has ever materialized.
Then came a breakthrough this last August. Up until then I’ve always conducted my internet search for “Celia’s coleslaw recipe.” But two months ago I inadvertently typed “Celia’s Mexican Restaurant coleslaw recipe.” That brought up a style of cabbage salad that had never appeared on my culinary radar: Mexican coleslaw, by way of Central America. It turns out that El Salvador has a national specialty called curtido, that is exactly that: a zesty cabbage salad.
Well, the concept migrated north to Mexico where they began producing their own style. Actually, just like the family potato salad here in the States, variations of curtido abound. Some recipes incorporate different herbs and specialty peppers, for example. It’s a bit more complicated to produce than a simple coleslaw. But it’s curtido’s unique twist that put me on the path to unraveling Celia’s mystery salad.
You see, curtido is a fermented cabbage mixture. Similar to sauerkraut and kim chi, it begins with a mixture of shredded fresh cabbage, peppers, carrots and onions. When I read that I got really excited because that’s exactly how Celia’s coleslaw begins. Obviously, my missing ingredient was the depth of character imparted by fermentation. This “coleslaw” is, in fact Celia’s own variation on curtido. Oh, those canny folks!
With all the vegetables shredded, the next step to creating a delicious batch of curtido is the addition of salt (lots!), water, vinegar and any other herbs and spices that would eventually turn a batch into your personalized offering. Then you just let time and room temperature take over until a small amount of fermentation takes place, producing the zest we enjoy in pickles and sauerkraut, although much lighter on the palate.
So after four run-throughs, I think I’ve gotten close enough to Celia’s version — at least on my mind’s palate — that my final step would involve a road trip to the San Francisco Bay area where I could make a final comparison between my version the real deal. Meanwhile, I’m getting along with this recipe just fine.
Traditionally, curtidos accompany pupusas, a fried cornmeal patty stuffed with cheese, refried beans or meats. Curtidos bring the zesty Ying to the savory Yang of a decadent polenta-ish offering harboring a delicious protein back. But it’s also a wonderful condiment for so many offerings, from fish tacos, enchiladas and tamales, to roasted chicken, grilled tenderloin and even my favorite jasmine rice recipe. Plus, it keeps for weeks and weeks in the fridge.
So, if you find all of this very intriguing, then I say it’s time to get your curtido on. Without further delay, here’s my take on this delectable, delightful dish. Plus, a recipe for its traditional side-kick, pupusas.