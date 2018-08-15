Celebrate summer fare

If there’s ever a month when you are least likely to find bargain prices for gin it would be August — the height of gin and tonic season. A time when freezer-chilled Tangueray splashed on the rocks with tonic and a twist is a brilliant opening maneuver for friends gathering on the deck. A simple drink in tune with simple conversation and even simpler food.
Like the night when the fridge gave up a lovely strip of pork tenderloin that had “Roast me!” written all over it. Just minutes before guests arrived I lay it on a cutting board, and sliced a deep pocket into the meat from stem to stern. Then I chopped up a handful of fresh new-crop garlic cloves, and some just-picked basil. After stuffing this mixture into the tenderloin I headed to the fridge for some Feta cheese, which got crumbled and shoved into the tenderloin, right on top of the basil and garlic. Then, to keep the stuffing where it belonged I took some string and wrapped it around the meat in several places before popping it into a foil roasting pan — along with a few glugs of a pertinent pinot gris, a drizzling of olive oil, and some salt and coarsely ground black pepper — before taking it out to the grill.
By now guests had arrived, so it was back to some time on the deck with my pals and our gin and tonics. Because dinner was going to be a while, I hunted around for some edible diversion and came up with a fragrant hunk of Roaring Twenties blue and plopped it onto a platter along with a Big River baguette, some juicy Sun Gold cherry tomatoes still warm from the sun, and crisp slices of a local cucumber.
Heavenly. At least that’s what we all felt on one of summer’s most perfect evenings — when the air on our deck was neither too hot nor too chilled, and the glowing strands of party lights overhead were upstaged by a showy moon.
Not that it takes a bewitching mid-summer night to appreciate just how lucky we are, we folks of the Pacific Northwest. We live in a horticultural paradise. This northwest Oregon valley, 150 miles in length, north to south, and 60 miles across at its widest point, is cradled in the arms of two water-rich mountain ranges. It bears the name of the river all that water generates, flowing north through some of the richest farm land in the world to its journey’s end at the mighty Columbia River.
And one of the many joys of living here is the anticipation of local seasonal foods. The first rhubarb and peas of spring are followed by the fabulous Oregon strawberry in early June.
Summer brings more berries — elegant raspberries, a jumble of blueberries (more varieties than you would ever imagine!), Marionberries, Loganberries, sweet cherries, peaches, apricots, melons, juicy new-crop garlic, onions, at least two months of non-stop heirloom tomatoes, juicy sweet corn, and a melange of pepper varieties ranging from sweet to fiery.
It’s a non-stop cornucopia well into winter. But winter is months and months away. And right now we’ve got a rainbow of produce to consider. So maybe I should stop carrying on and just provide you with a bit more inspiration for ways to enjoy such bounty. Bon appetit!
