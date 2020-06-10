Bring on the berries

It was one of those typical pre-COVID-19 supermarket-line encounters. You check out my cart, and I’ll check out yours. His looked impressive: A pertinent bottle of pinot noir, an overflowing bag of richly-hued Washington asparagus, a half-flat of big, juicy, local strawberries from a nearby grower, and a quart of whipping cream.
“Looks like dinner to me,” I said.
He grinned. “Well, not totally. There’s a marinated flank steak at home that still needs grilling, and potatoes baking in the oven, of course.”
Of course.
Then, almost in unison, both sets of eyes drifted over to my basket. It was the minimalist’s meal au deux: Two cans of chili and two Hershey chocolate bars.
I’ll never know what he was thinking, but I wasn’t feeling deprived. After all, waiting at home, alongside one hungry husband, was a small mountain of freshly grated Tillamook extra-sharp Cheddar, a bit of finely chopped sweet onion, and an almost-full carton of well-aged sour cream. And to accompany our late-night dessert bars? Two fingers of a fine single malt scotch would be just dandy, thank you very much.
Steak or canned chili. The eclectic palate enjoys both. It’s time and energy that finally nudge us one way or the other. Each year, as we head into the high season for summer produce, I’m mindful of such contrasts, and the realities they represent.
From asparagus, rhubarb and strawberries, to Walla Walla Sweets, caneberries, blueberries, tomatoes, corn, apples and hazelnuts, it’s a non-stop cornucopia of seasonal treats for the next six months. Sometimes it can be challenging enough just to bring such goodness to the evening meal. Especially THIS year. But to capture their essence at the peak of freshness and brought to the table should be a pleasure not a burden. Every year, something inevitably gets in the way, and compromises are made. Either a particular harvest is completely missed or that “gourmet” recipe is re-filed for a less time-consuming version that will at least provide a nod toward the season.
Actually, I no longer call them compromises, which has been a relief for my psyche. For example, in years past, when a son’s soccer tournaments or three weeks of business travel stood between me and the all-too-brief Oregon strawberry harvest, I shrugged and vowed not to miss the raspberries.
So, as the Oregon landscape presents its fabulous bounty in the months ahead, relax and enjoy — what you can, when you can. For the rest of it? There’s always next year. Here are a few ways to get started, beginning with the fabulous local strawberries.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is a Corvallis food writer, artist and author of “Oregon Hazelnut Country, the Food, the Drink, the Spirit,” and four other cookbooks. Readers can contact her by email at janrd@proaxis.com or find additional recipes and food tips on her blog at www.janrd.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.