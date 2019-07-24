Blueberry Bounty

From growing to cooking, blueberries are custom-designed for today’s hectic lifestyles. Take the cultivation aspects. Compared to other berry varieties there’s a lot less work involved. For one thing, blueberry bushes last longer than the average Hollywood marriage — 40 to 50 years.
Plus, they are a cooperative plant. While the more finicky berries of the Northwest seem to take us on a roller-coaster ride each summer (“Will the caneberries bounce back from last winter’s freeze?” “Will this late spring rain ruin the strawberry crop?”), the plucky blueberry seems to come with a fret-free guarantee. Floods, freezes, and high-velocity winds, the blueberry seems to weather it all with a relative amount of grace and still manage to show up in our ice cream churners in time for fireworks.
Then there’s the ease of preparation factor. Talk about a convenience food: no pit, no peel, no puttering. Even freezing is a snap. Just pack washed and dried blueberries into resealable plastic freezer bags and pop them into the freezer. Which makes it the perfect fruit for people who have to put off making their preserves until fall or winter.
The blueberries we find in the market are the cultivated cousins of the intensely-flavored huckleberry we harvest in the wild. And just like the wiley huckleberry, domestic varieties come in a wide range of colors, sizes and flavors.
This is significant information. Particularly when it comes to flavor. Before moving to Oregon, my mother was sure that blueberries lacked character. But her only experience had been with the cello-packed, tasteless imports she bought in California. Well, during her first summer in Corvallis she stumbled upon some of the local crop at a farmers market. Those berries looked too good to pass up, so she accepted the vendor’s offer to sample and became an enthusiastic member of the Blue-Tongued Berry club. (She puzzled over that title until I placed her in front of a mirror and told her to say “ahhhhhh.”)
So don’t be afraid to sample those berries (say “please”!). We grow more than 50 varieties in the Northwest, offering blueberry lovers a taste for every preference, from tart and zippy to smooth and aromatic. The first varieties that appeared in late June and early July included the Earliblue and Bluetta, which are medium-sized and firm, with a rich color and good, sweet flavor. Also early, the Spartan variety is dramatically large, with a brilliant blue color and exquisite flavor. Bluecrop, Berkeley and Elliot are mid- to late-season varieties.
When selecting blueberries of any variety, look for plump, richly-colored berries of fairly uniform size. The silvery “bloom” on the skin is the fruit’s natural protective waxy coating.