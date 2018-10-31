As a child, broccoli never made my top ten list of edible vegetables. It always hovered down at the bottom with the other vegetable horrors of my young life: winter squash (shudder) and Brussels sprouts (double shudder). After a few token efforts on my part, my parents realized that it was futile to turn my dislike of broccoli into a full-blown issue. Instead they kept the fridge well stocked with carrots, tomatoes and fruit; and I grew up just fine without it.
But at the very tail end of my teen years, I was forced to try again.
It was a college cooking course, and the instructor had a real flair with food. Two weeks into the term and she had already added a new dimension to asparagus and stuffed peppers. So when we hit the unit on broccoli I figured what the hey, I’d give it a try.
The first thing she had us do was peel a stalk and sample the raw, crisp interior. I couldn’t believe my taste buds. That this delectable, sweet, nutty morsel was any relation to the glob of misery I knew as a child was almost beyond belief.
Next, she had us blanch the peeled stalks and florets in a large pot of rapidly boiling water. We kept the lid off, she explained, so that the volatile gases escaping from the broccoli wouldn’t bounce back down into the pot where they would react with the green pigment in the plant called chlorophyl. THAT, she said, is what turns broccoli the yucky yellow-green color all children hate.
Tell me about it.
Again we sampled, and again I was overwhelmed with the flavor and texture. I remember her telling us — as I beat out my lab partner for the last emerald green chunk laced with just a hint of lemon/butter sauce — that the secret was in the peeling process. Without the tough, fibrous peel, the entire plant cooks evenly, from stem to flowery stern.
These days, such technique is considered de riguer among cooks, but it was a real newsflash back in the early '70s when the masses were just reaching fresh vegetable consciousness.
Of course, finding broccoli with its stem intact is becoming somewhat difficult — so many markets are selling only the upper portion of florets, but I encourage you to try and find the whole vegetable. When you do, here’s the technique:
PEELING BROCCOLI STEMS: Peeling the stems is the secret of even cooking — and the stems have a delightful tender/sweet character. Cut it about 2½ inches below the top of the florets, or where the stalk branches into small stems. These stems can easily be peeled by inserting a paring knife blade under the skin at the stem base and pulling up. The skin pulls off easily, breaking off at the base of the buds. Similarly, for the large stalk that you cut from the head, take the paring knife and insert under the skin and pull it away from the stalk in strips. This leaves me with pale green, tender-fleshed inner stalks.
BLANCHED BROCCOLI: Wash, cut, and peel the broccoli. Bring a pot of water to a boil, adding 1½ teaspoons salt per quart of water. Quarter the large florets lengthwise; slice the larger stalks ½-inch thick, then cut into 1½ to 2-inch pieces. Add the broccoli (if the stalk pieces are considerably larger than the florets, add them 1 to 2 minutes earlier). Return water to a boil, covering the pan ONLY long enough to bring the water quickly back to a boil. Remove the lid and boil, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the size of the broccoli pieces. Test for doneness by piercing the stalks with a knife point. The knife will pierce easily, but the broccoli will still remain crunchy. Taste to make sure: tender but textured broccoli is your aim. Remove from water with a slotted spoon or mesh strainer, then place the broccoli in a large strainer for a moment to remove any extra moisture. If you plan to use the broccoli later, then just plunge immediately into cold water to stop the cooking and set the color; drain and pat dry.
STEAMED BROCCOLI: Wash, cut, and peel broccoli as described in “Blanched Broccoli.” Bring about 1-inch of water to a boil in a steamer. Fill the steamer basket with the prepared broccoli, placing the larger stalk pieces on the bottom, and set over the boiling water. Cover, and steam just until tender, which takes a bit longer than blanching, figure about 8 minutes.
FINISHING TOUCHES FOR BLANCHED OR STEAMED BROCCOLI (These are great tips from one of my all-time favorite cookbooks, “The Victory Garden Cookbook,” by Marian Morash.)
With Butter: Arrange hot broccoli on a serving platter, drizzle with melted butter, sprinkile with salt and pepper, garnish with lemon wedges.
With Crumbs: Heat 8 tablespoons of butter in a skillet, add ½ cup fresh bread crumbs and saute until the crumbs are lightly browned. Spoon over 4 cups of broccoli and season with salt and pepper to taste.
With Garlic: Cook 6 tablespoons butter until foamy, then cook until it turns a golden brown. Toss in about 1 tablespoon of finely chopped garlic, and swirl together. Don’t let the garlic brown or it will become bitter; pour over 4 cups broccoli. Replace some of the butter with olive oil if you prefer.
With Pine Nuts: Melt 8 tablespoons of butter in a skillet until lightly browned; stir in ½ cup toasted pine nuts. Pour over 4 cups broccoli.
In Lemon Butter Sauce: Simmer ½ cup of fresh lemon juice along with 3 tablespoons of chopped shallots until the liquid just films the bottom of the skillet (you will have about 2 tablespoons liquid). Cut 2 cubes of well-chilled butter into half-inch chunks and over very low heat, whisk in the butter piece by piece. With each addition, the sauce will become more dreamy and thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper. You can also whisk in some finely grated lemon zest.
With Vinaigrette Sauce: Try warm broccoli dressed with a well-flavored vinaigrette. To serve cool, place broccoli in cold water, drain, and lay on paper toweling to absorb water. Dress with vinaigrette. Also, tross crispy broccoli with cooked shell beans, red onion and a vinaigrette.
With Bacon: Fry 2 to 3 slices of bacon until crisp; drain. Brown ½ cup of fresh bread crumbs in 6 tablespoons bacon fat or butter, and combine with crumbled bacon. Toss with 4 cups of buttered broccoli.
With Cheese: Toss buttered broccoli with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese. Then, layer broccoli in a baking dish with butter and additional cheese. Cover, and cook in a preheated 350-degree oven until bubbly. Remove cover, and lightly brown under the broiler.
With Wine: Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet. Add 2 teaspoons minced garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Heat 4 cups broccoli in the oil and garlic. Remove, and keep warm. Pour 1½ cups of a dry white wine in the skillet and reduce to ½ cup by boiling rapidly. Pour over the broccoli then season to taste with salt and pepper.