All ears for corn season

For several weeks now, Oregonians have been all ears, and the phenomenon's likely to last well into September. Fresh sweet corn from local fields has finally hit the marketplace.
Ah yes, corn season. That time of year when our dental floss bill quadruples and the household cube of butter is permanently indented from the heavy onslaught of corn roll-bys. With a firm policy that no corn suffering from jet lag shall pass my lips, I'm always playing catch-up during the brief summer months when the good stuff from nearby fields hits local markets.
Call me corn brain if you must. My husband does. Just don't call me late for dinner, if corn's on the menu. And believe me, if I had my druthers, it would be on the menu every gol'darn night until there was no more to be had.
That, my friends, is how goofy I am about corn.
If you ask any of those enjoying the bounty what his or her favorite way of eating this gift of summer is, chances are the response will be "on the cob". The fact is, when it comes to corn cookery, many of us don't consider anything BUT on the cob. Night after night after night. However, there has to be some alternate approach to enjoying the glut.
Which is why we’ve got cookbooks, freezers and even re-sealable storage bags. That way, this golden bit of summer goodness can make a variety of appearances during the season as well as a curtain call down the road.
One of my favorite alternatives to on-the-cob, is a simple corn salad. Just carve the kernels off the cob and toss with any number of salad fixings. The advantages of enjoying corn off the cob — a more intense combination of flavors, a wider range of seasoning options, and no immediate need for dental floss — far outweigh the minor inconvenience of slicing the kernels from the cob.