All ears for corn season

MAKING CORN RAFTS!

While I’m on the subject of cutting corn away from the cob, I might as well pass along my true bias on the subject. I like to leave the corn in chunky pieces, the way it falls away from the cob, instead of breaking those chunks into individual kernels. I even have a name for them: corn rafts. Eating a corn raft provides a greater hit of corn flavor and texture, which, as any corn head will tell you, is what eating corn is all about.

To make these corn rafts for the following corn-themed salads, hold a cob of cooked-and-cooled corn vertically on a cutting board (stalk-side down) and cut down between the kernels and the cob, as close as possible to the cob, in a precise and steady motion. The corn will fall away in chunks of connected kernels. Rotate and repeat the cutting. When you’ve removed the corn rafts from a cob, use a spatula to gently lift the chunks of corn from the cutting board and place them on a plate until ready to use. If some of the rafts seem too long, just break them into shorter lengths. The idea is to have pieces that are relatively bite-sized.

You can prepare the corn up to 24 hours ahead, then simply arrange the rafts on a plate, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate.