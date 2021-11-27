Rabbi to lead online discussion through Corvallis church

Rabbi Maurice Harris will lead “Reasonable Defiance and Disturbing Obedience in Genesis,” a lecture/discussion, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 on Zoom.

Harris will explore Jewish teachings and interpretations of two of the most foundational stories in the biblical book of Genesis: the banishment of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden and Abraham’s near-sacrifice of his son Isaac.

Harris will offer examples of rabbinic interpretation — midrash — that have shaped traditional Jewish understandings of these stories, and will introduce interpretive methods that characterize midrash. Similarities and differences between Jewish and Christian interpretations of these texts will be explored.

The free lectures are presented by “Uncommon Sense,” a series sponsored by the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8208992918 2?pwd=bTlMRG42NU0wUm9sMHdSQnJ1Rk44UT09, meeting ID 820 8992 9182, passcode 908232.

Harris is associate director of thriving communities at Reconstructing Judaism in Wynkote, Pennsylvania. He was previously associate rabbi and head of school at Temple Beth Israel in Eugene and has published several books.

