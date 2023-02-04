We have all just passed through the annual winter season of joy and remembrance: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year. As Bahá’ís, we are often the first Bahá’ís in our families, and so we share their holidays with our loved ones — exchanging gifts, singing songs and carols, and traveling.

Each faith has its traditions, and so the Bahá’í Faith has its own.

As winter ends, Bahá’ís celebrate a time of hospitality, social activities and generous giving. These days are called Ayyam-i- Há, or Intercalary Days, and are inserted into the calendar between the end of February and the beginning of the 19-day Bahá’í Fast.

In 2023, Ayyam-i-Ha will last from Feb. 26 through March 1.

The Bahá’í Writings instruct: “It behooveth the people of Bahá, throughout these (Intercalary) days, to provide good cheer for themselves, their kindred and, beyond them, the poor and needy, and with joy and exultation to hail and glorify their Lord, to sing His praise and magnify His Name …”

Because rituals and ceremonies are minimal in our faith, everyone celebrates Ayyam-i-Ha differently —whether humble and simple or elaborate and complex. In Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley, Bahá’í families are creative in how they celebrate these days.

One Albany dad describes creating an Ayyam-I-Ha scavenger hunt for his children, with a series of clues leading them to the next clue hidden somewhere in the house. The final clue directs them to their gifts. Just as important as the gifts, however, is an Intercalary Days service project.

Last year, he contacted all his close neighbors to tell them about Ayyam-I-Ha and ask that they leave on their porches items they no longer needed (clothing, toiletries and so on) to donate to Jackson Street Youth Services — items that he and his children later collected and delivered to that organization.

A Corvallis Bahá’í family sets up an Ayyam-i-Ha tree each year, which stays up throughout the Fast and the Bahá’í Holy Season that lasts until the end of April (more about this another time). They began this tradition in the early 1980s when the kids were young and their mom “wanted to give them some semblance of what they had missed at Christmas.”

She had found a 4-foot Easter egg tree. And, over the years, they collected various ornaments to reflect Bahá’í themes.

Over time, the tree became more identifiably Bahá’í, with a teapot to represent the ubiquitous tea at Bahá’í gatherings, birds that “warble in fair gardens,” mock gems “of inestimable value” to represent the value of each person, “flowers of one garden, leaves of one tree,” and ornaments representing truthfulness, “the foundation of all the human virtues.”

These ornaments are then illumined by a string of cheerful lights. The tree is part of the family’s celebration to this day.

One mom of four described the holiday season as having been challenging for her children when they were young, as for so many Bahá’í families around the world who stayed home on days when no one else in their classes did, for example, but also celebrated their friends’ special days.

Although she and her family didn’t have a tree, cookies or gifts, she wrote in an email to me, “When the children were small, we emphasized the meaning of the Birth of Christ and why the day is celebrated, just as we celebrate the Birth of Bahá'u´lláh.”

In such memories lie the seeds of family traditions: We focus on children and their needs when they are young, and, as they mature, we increase our selfless service to our communities, offering goodwill and giving to others, whatever our faith may be.