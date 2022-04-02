Interfaith Voices: Joy — fascinating, hard to define

Joy. I’ve had a bit of a fascination with it over the years. Mostly because it can be elusive in our attempts to define it and to know it.

Some concepts aren’t easily defined, because of their vastness. Joy seems to be like that. It’s bigger than some giddy, happy-sappy, just-put-a-smile-on-your-face kind of thing. It’s different from happiness, which is good but can be shallow and fleeting.

Joy has depth and resilience. In the deepest biblical sense — as gladness, cheerfulness, or delight — joy seems to be what humans were created for.

An essential piece to our existence, perhaps joy is better at defining us than we are at defining joy. When we are caught up in joy, we know we are part of something bigger.

As someone who tries to follow the ways of Jesus, his life wasn’t merely shaped by assuring us a fast pass to heaven. Joy shaped his life. In showing us what it means to be human, we see in Jesus what is at the heart of God — joy. Even before Jesus’ birth, the baby in Elizabeth’s womb “leaped for joy in the presence of the Son of God.”

When the Magi saw that the star had stopped over the place where Jesus was, “they were overwhelmed with joy.” Jesus turned water into a copious amount of the best wine to keep a joyful party going. Throughout his life, he savored meals around tables with all kinds of people, he healed through words and touch, he welcomed when others rejected, he extended grace when others condemned, he celebrated when things were scarce.

He taught about lost sheep and lost sons, and the joy that arrives upon being found. He considered the lilies. On the way to the cross, he prayed for unity: “I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete.” At the empty tomb, when the angel informed the women that Jesus was alive, they departed “with fear and great joy.”

He showed up in resurrected flesh to his disciples, who “while in their joy … were disbelieving and still wondering.” Joy is what shaped a life that flourished and endured with others. It was joy to the world that so many found in him.

An ancient Egyptian myth says that upon death a person would be asked two questions that required an honest response. The first question was “Did you bring joy?” The second was “Did you find joy?” Whether or not there is any truth to the myth, the invitation in these questions is enough to awaken one’s heart and mind to the unfolding of life in this beautiful world.

Given the weight of the world these days — global, societal and individual crises galore — it has felt more challenging to detect joy, to know joy, to see joy, even to bring joy. Yet I remember Swiss theologian Karl Barth’s attempt at this concept: “Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” The wonder of joy is that it can happen anywhere, anytime, even under the most difficult circumstances. Joy hangs around regardless of the circumstances.

It may be the only thing that hangs around when everything else has gone awry. The psalmist knew this. During major life disruption, the psalmist offers a hopeful prayer of gratitude to a God who is about joy: “Weeping may linger for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”

The way God has given us is for a life, in its giving and receiving, to be shaped and defined by joy. May it be so.

The Rev. Dr. Brandon Lewis is an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), currently serving as pastor of United Presbyterian Church, a loving and welcoming congregation in Albany. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He lives in Albany with his wife, Hillary, and their four joyful and active children, Caden (12), Elliott (9), Micah (8) and Emmi (2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0