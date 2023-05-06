The installation service for the Revs. Allison and Jared Ruari is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Albany First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 432 Ferry St. SW.

The Rev. Dr. Cathy Myers Wirt, co-regional minister of the Christian Church in Oregon and Southwest Idaho, will lead the installation service. Refreshments will be served after the service.

The Ruaris started their First Christian co-ministry on April 1. Before moving to the mid-valley, Allison Ruari served as associate minister at Vine Christian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Jared Ruari was interim minister at Open Table Christian Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Ruaris live in Albany with their sons, Silas, 3, and Julian, 1.