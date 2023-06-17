It’s seems to me there’s a lot of darkness in our world these days. Harsh language, wars, divisiveness, blaming, many troubled families and countries.

How do we find some antidotes to all this trouble? Perhaps throughout the day, even for a few moments, it’s time to pause and take a breath. Let’s take a moment to quiet ourselves. Let’s allow our souls to catch up to our minds and bodies.

In every faith tradition, and those without a tradition, we hopefully know that we are able to touch that place of calm and peacefulness at least for a few moments. This is called a spiritual discipline, contemplative prayer, meditation or something akin.

In the Christian tradition, we hear Jesus say, over and over, “Peace be with you.” He reaches out with gentleness and love.

Despite our dark nights of the soul, Jesus’ love triumphs. Jesus’ other frequent invitation is, “Do not be afraid.”

One of my favorite authors, Thich Nhat Hahn, a Buddhist teacher, encourages us to “water the good seeds.”

Recently I came across the words of a Native American elder who is speaking to one of his students. He says, “Inside each of us are two wolves who are constantly in battle with each other. One is the wolf of fear. The other is the wolf of love.”

His student asks, “Which one wins?” The elder’s response is “the one you feed.”

My sense is that fear is the underlying cause of all the painful darkness in our world. Fear of not having enough. Fear of not being in control. Fear of not being loved. Fear of violence. Fear of speaking up for justice. Fear of stepping out of our busyness to be filled with wonder and awe. Some of these fears are very real.

I don’t give my heart to a God who can stop these things — a puppet God. I do give my heart to a God who is right here with me, with us, as we suffer through the dangers. Quieting the fears may be the solution — at least for a moment of peace — hard as it is to do this.

There is a spark of the Divine in all of us — in everything. As we continue our journeys, we not only walk in the light, we become light for others. Take a moment to look around. There are beautiful humans everywhere, often hiding in plain sight. Love is stronger than the hardest things.

How do we participate in bringing this about? By pausing, recharging our own “light batteries” and quieting the voices of fear, blame and anger. One step, one encounter at a time.

Even the smallest gesture makes a difference — a smile, a “hello, isn’t it a beautiful day?,” opening a door for someone. Thanking someone for opening a door for us.

Transformation goes on … and on and on. We have been blessed and embedded with the love of the Divine — just as all of creation is embodied within the Divine. We are never alone. We are never abandoned. We are all woven together as pieces of the whole.