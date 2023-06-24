Forty years ago on June 18, 1983, the Islamic Republic of Iran hanged 10 Baha’i women in a single night in a public square in Shiraz.

Each woman was forced to watch the next one’s death — this was done to terrify them and cause the viewer to recant her faith and save herself. The women — ages 17 to 57 — were executed for their refusal.

They held to their Baha’i faith, a faith that promotes the principles of gender equality, unity of all faiths, justice and truthfulness. A faith that teaches that science and religion are harmonious, and that women and men are equally strong and complementary — like the wings of a bird.

Some of the women had been arrested for providing moral education to young girls and boys. During their more than six months’ imprisonment, they were tortured by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, denied the right to legal counsel, denied a trial in a public court, and ultimately sentenced by the Sharia judge of Shiraz to execution by hanging.

Mona Mahmudnizhad was a 17-year-old high school student who volunteered as a children’s teacher. Mona asked to be the final victim executed so that she could pray for the strength of each one who was hanged before her. When her turn came, she kissed the rope and put the noose around her own neck.

What else do we know about Mona? We know she was intelligent, that she had a lovely singing voice and loved to sing. Her friends called her the “Angel of Shiraz.”

We know that she often greeted people she loved with tears in her eyes, running to embrace them, announcing in a loud voice, “Oh my God! I want to hug you and squeeze you in my arms!”

We know that she loved children. And we know especially from the account of the last moments of her life that she was deeply courageous.

Baha’is and their friends all around the world are dedicating this year, from this to next June, to an awareness campaign dedicated to all women in Iran, regardless of faith or background, who have contributed to the struggle for gender equality.

The campaign is identified by the hashtag #OurStoryIsOne. The story of women in Iran is one single story; the Baha’i women are a part of that story.

The story of these 10 women, as described by Ms. Simin Fahandej, Baha’i representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland, “is a chapter in the unfolding story of Iranian women’s resilience and sacrifice for equality. Today, in the blood, tears and wounds of thousands of young women in Iran seeking equality, we can see echoes of the injustice suffered by the 10 women of Shiraz, whose tragic death touched the lives of many.”

Since the beginning of the 19th century, the Baha’is in Iran have promoted gender equality efforts, including, in the early 1900s, starting some of the first schools to educate girls in what was then Persia. Today, Baha’is in every country champion the equal rights of women.

The Baha’i Writings even advocate for preference in educating girls. They state, “Well-educated girls are a guarantee of the excellence of future society; indeed, preference should, if necessary, be given to their education.”

We hope you will further investigate the status of women in Iran and join the worldwide chorus advocating for their equal rights and fair treatment in their beloved country.

Please look up #OurStoryIsOne and see how you might contribute to this awareness campaign dedicated to all Iranian women.

The Baha’i Writings state, “Ye are all the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch.”