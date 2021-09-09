New Morrmon temple set for Eugene area

Rampton also said that for her “ the temple is a place of peace. I go to a temple for answers to questions, to express gratitude for blessings, to feel relief from sorrow, and to try and catch a glimpse into my relationship with Jesus Christ. It is also a place where I can feel closer to those friends and family members who are living and those who have died. Having a temple closer will be a wonderful opportunity.”

Rampton also talked of the temple as a refuge from the harshness of modern life.

“Kindness and civility are hallmarks within the walls of any temple,” she said. “I’ve never seen anyone speak harshly toward another in the temple. Our world is full of divisiveness and anger right now. I’m thankful for the chance to feel the peace that comes when attending the temple.”

The Mormon church has shown strong growth in Oregon in recent decades. Church figures show an increase of 105,000 church members since 1970 and 40,000 since 1990. Elder Wright said that “church growth is important to the decision to build a temple.”

The Willamette Valley will serve more than 30,000 church members in the region. Rampton noted than an open house and tours will be held for the public before the temple is dedicated.

“After the dedication,” Rampton said, “the interior will be designated for members who participate in marriage and other faith-based ceremonies, but the outside grounds of the temple will remain open to visitors and those who seek a quiet place for meditation and beauty.”

