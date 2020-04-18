Interfiath Voices: The meaning of 'no greater love'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the last days on my dad's life, his body rapidly diminished by the cancer that was eating away at his internal organs, I am told that he made a rather unique request of my brothers who were with him at the time. He wanted to pee standing up one more time before he died, and he needed their help to do so.

Well, my brothers agreed with little hesitation to assist but, halfway through the process my dad, not used to standing up anymore, passed out. My brothers tell me that the end result was a fumbling attempt to keep my dad upright, with pee going almost everywhere except in the toilet. I'm not sure if they were laughing in the moment but, in our numerous tellings and retellings of the story since, we definitely laugh now.

Over the years and especially when I was young, I and many of my closest friends would express our affection for each other with words like "I'd take a bullet for you" or "I'd give my life to save yours," and I have no doubt that we were sincere, if a bit naive. And, for those of us who were Christian, the words of John 15:13 became emblematic of our friendships..... "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."

But, as I've grown older I've begun to see this a bit differently.