Interfaith Voices: What is soul?

What is soul?

The idea that man is of divine heritage and human inheritance is not new; there have always been words that describe the concept of a soul. Early man believed that the soul resided in some part of the body — the eyes, liver, heart or brain.

“The Urantia Book” reminds us that we each have a piece of spirit within us. That spirit is a fragment of God; it is a gift from him to us, one that holds the blueprint for his magnificent plan for us; it is his will for us.

We are told that a soul “is an experiential acquirement.” As I live the will of God in my life, my soul grows — I become more Godlike. His one commandment to us is “Be you perfect even as I am perfect.” I strive to be the perfect me, to live a spirit-dominated life, to rise above my knee-jerk emotional reactions to everyday life and live how I think God wants me to live.

It takes some work to subdue the beast within, to mature emotionally and gain self-control. “The human tongue,” said Jesus, “is a member which few men can tame, but the spirit within can transform this unruly member into a kindly voice of tolerance and an inspiring minister of mercy.”

So this “indwelling spirit becomes the father of a new reality in human experience” — the soul. And it is through our decisions that we become “the mother of this same emerging reality.” And it is this new reality, the soul, along with our personality, that survives our mortal death.

Jesus preached the truth about the soul: “The soul is the self-reflective, truth-discerning, and spirit-perceiving part of man which forever elevates the human being above the level of the animal world. Self-consciousness, in and of itself, is not the soul. Moral self-consciousness is true human self-realization and constitutes the foundation of the human soul, and the soul is that part of man which represents the potential survival value of human experience.

“Moral choice and spiritual attainment, the ability to know God and the urge to be like him, are the characteristics of the soul. The soul of man cannot exist apart from moral thinking and spiritual activity. A stagnant soul is a dying soul.

“But the soul of man is distinct from the divine spirit which dwells within the mind. The divine spirit arrives simultaneously with the first moral activity of the human mind, and that is the occasion of the birth of the soul.”

So how do we grow our souls? We grow our souls by seeking to know God, his will for us and how to live that will in our daily lives. Whether we continue to focus on material things and give life to the beast, or meet the challenges of daily living bearing the fruits of the spirit: “loving service, unselfish devotion, courageous loyalty, sincere fairness, enlightened honesty, undying hope, confiding trust, merciful ministry, unfailing goodness, forgiving tolerance, and enduring peace” — the choice is ours.

It is when we step aside from the hustle and bustle of the day for periods of contemplation of the spiritual that we nourish and enrich our souls. “The evolving soul is not made divine by what it does, but by what it strives to do;” the spiritual capacity of our evolving souls is our faith in truth and our love for others.

If you want to know more, check out “The Urantia Book” on the web, where you can read it, search terms in it or download it for free. Just Google “Urantia Foundation.”

Michael Hill and his partner live on their small farm in Alsea.

