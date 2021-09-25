Interfaith Voices: We play role in making world better

While this over-arching morality seems eclipsed by the political sturm und drang of the day, the clouds of unrest and division will pass; the values and ways of living that demonstrate goodness, kindness, generosity, and the simple caring for others have not diminished one iota in their destiny in the lives of all people.

We are temporarily blinded by the bling of the day, the constant pursuit of more, of things, of image. We have seemingly lost touch of the value of our inner lives, of spending quiet time, alone, with our own thoughts. That precious time to sort out just what we really think, what really matters. In those moments of profound reflection, our sense of duty to find and know the truth begins to emerge. We take what we see in those moments of reflection and hold them up to our own values, our own ideals to see how we really are. As sincere truth-seekers we strive to see ourselves as the angels see us, and thereby make those changes that move us forward to becoming balanced, caring people — becoming the people we seek — good and kind — and to setting for ourselves even higher aspirations of living.