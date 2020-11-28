Interfaith Voices: Two prayers for a pandemic

The shift threatened to overwhelm me on more than one occasion, but I clung to my connections and a prayer that has taken on new meaning for me during this time: the Serenity Prayer. “Lord, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” I pray that prayer several times every day.

The other prayer that I often recite is the Prayer of Saint Francis. “Lord, make me a channel of thy peace! That where there is hatred, I may bring love. That where there is wrong, I may bring the spirit of forgiveness. That where there is discord, I may bring harmony. That where there is error, I may bring truth. That where there is doubt, I may bring faith. That where there is despair, I may bring hope. That where there are shadows, I may bring light. That where there is sadness, I may bring joy. Lord, grant that I may seek rather to comfort, than to be comforted. To understand, than to be understood. To love, than to be loved. For it is by self-forgetting that one finds. It is by forgiving that one is forgiven. It is by dying that one awakens to Eternal Life. Amen.”