Interfaith Voices: Two prayers for a pandemic

Hope. Peace. Joy. Love. These are the themes often celebrated during the season leading up to Christmas in my faith community. They call us to look to the possibilities. I believe that peace is a central to all four of these ideas. The pathway to peace begins with me, but occasionally, I get lost in the darkness. Peace in my inner life looks like developing healthy routines and rhythms.
When I am out of step with these rhythms, my anxiety threatens to overwhelm me. I developed important routines around exercise, yoga practice, support groups, prayer/meditation practice, and consistent connection with my family and friends. Peace, then, is about taking care of my body, mind, and spirit. Peace is about finding balance.
My challenge in 2020 is the constant adapting, changing, and transforming of those practices. It takes creativity for me to stay balanced and not be overwhelmed. Finding peace within requires discipline and a willingness to keep trying when I fail.
When I am in alignment with my routines and rhythms, I am able to be present and serve others. My personal program emphasizes a constant reliance on God, a constant and fearless moral inventory of myself, a willingness to make amends when I do someone harm, and a desire to share hope and love with everyone, particularly those who might be suffering.
Prior to the 2020 shutdown, I attended two support meetings a week, I met consistently with friends who shared my values, and I met with older and more experienced folks for mentorship. The world shifted in March. Meetings went to Zoom, meetings with mentors became challenging, and meetings with friends brought unique anxieties and challenges. My connections and touch points with the others became limited and even today are minimal in comparison.
The shift threatened to overwhelm me on more than one occasion, but I clung to my connections and a prayer that has taken on new meaning for me during this time: the Serenity Prayer. “Lord, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” I pray that prayer several times every day.
The other prayer that I often recite is the Prayer of Saint Francis. “Lord, make me a channel of thy peace! That where there is hatred, I may bring love. That where there is wrong, I may bring the spirit of forgiveness. That where there is discord, I may bring harmony. That where there is error, I may bring truth. That where there is doubt, I may bring faith. That where there is despair, I may bring hope. That where there are shadows, I may bring light. That where there is sadness, I may bring joy. Lord, grant that I may seek rather to comfort, than to be comforted. To understand, than to be understood. To love, than to be loved. For it is by self-forgetting that one finds. It is by forgiving that one is forgiven. It is by dying that one awakens to Eternal Life. Amen.”
When I am in alignment with these principles, I can be of service to others. I can love with sincerity, and I can be a peacemaker in my family and in my community.
Matt Gordon is the pastor at First Christian Church, Corvallis since 2012. He is married and has three children who attend public schools in Corvallis. He has been an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) since 2003. He is an outdoor enthusiast, yoga practitioner, and bicyclist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!