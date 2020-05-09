Interfaith Voices: Thriving, not just surviving

When I’ve spoken to other people over the past few weeks about how I’m doing – via telecommunication or while, of course, maintaining a six-foot minimum distance – I've found myself often saying things like “Oh, I’m hanging in there” or “I’m surviving.” Given the amount of change, stress, and uncertainty in our lives recently, maybe survival seems like a pretty good goal.
As I’ve looked around further, however, I’ve found many examples of people who are also in difficult situations and are not just surviving but actually thriving, often not despite adversity but because of it.
For instance, a colleague who no longer commutes to work uses that extra time for daily yoga. One of my students has joined a highly beneficial virtual therapy group while another has been building a backyard deck, a project he had been putting off for a while. Among my friends, one has found time to reconnect with a family member he hadn’t spoken to in several years, another has used her extra non-commuting time to build raised garden beds, while another has been baking daily with her temporarily-home-schooled children.
Members of my religious community have started daily video conference devotional gatherings and have invited neighbors to join a neighborhood children’s virtues class when it restarts in-person meetings. And finally, a group of children’s class teachers created an online class which has reached almost 200 viewers, quite a stretch beyond the ten or so children who usually meet in person! (to view, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G-SZ3KG7_Q)
These examples of thriving are not meant to discount the suffering and challenges that many individuals and families are experiencing. Like nearly everyone reading this, I know people who have lost their jobs and are facing other excruciating circumstances, struggling just to survive. A heartrending example is two out-of-state physician friends who have seen many people die in recent months, often in isolation from their friends and family members who would otherwise be at their sides.
These hardships are real, and for those experiencing them, survival may be the appropriate aspiration. We hope and pray for the alleviation of this suffering and for opportunities for all people to thrive.
I recently reconnected with a friend in New Zealand where, not surprisingly, people are going through the same thing we are here in the US. She described the joys and challenges of home-schooling her children, working from home, and her husband being temporarily unable to work. Sound familiar? She lives 7,000 miles away, but her story is the same as that of my backyard neighbors and of families in all corners of the globe. For perhaps the first time in humanity’s history, nearly everyone on the planet is unified against a common threat to our collective well-being.
We can detect the early glimmerings of a global “collective consciousness” and “a sense of extraordinary solidarity [that] is being actively nurtured among souls sharing similar circumstances” (Universal House of Justice, April 2020).
So how can we, as a global civilization, not just survive but actually thrive during this pandemic? Like many great changes in consciousness, it starts with the individual. We ask ourselves: How can I thrive during this time? How can I then help my community – neighbors, family, friends, coworkers, etc. - thrive during this time? With enough individuals and communities drawing inspiration and encouragement from others, we can move much closer to establishing a global, collective consciousness and civilization that allows ALL people to thrive, materially, socially and spiritually.
Joe Fradella is a senior instructor in civil and construction engineering at Oregon State University and lives in Albany with his two children. He is an active member of the local Baha’i community.
