Interfaith Voices: This tumultuous year could mark new beginning

Like most pastors, I typically spend December asking my congregation to prepare their hearts for Christmas. In a normal year, this involves a month-long worship series that invites us to imagine ourselves on the road to Bethlehem. We’re spurred on by angels, accompanied by kings and shepherds, and drawing ever nearer to a stable in Bethlehem and to the miracle of God’s presence among us. Often, the title for the whole thing is something like “Journey to Meet Jesus.”
But forgive me, though, if I just wasn’t feeling that this year. I mean, for one, this will be the first Christmas that me, my partner, and our young kids will be unable to even journey to see the rest of our families. On top of that, I’m not sure that 2020 has left me with enough energy for even imaginary journeys. Truly, my honest title for December 2020 would probably be less “Journey to Meet Jesus” and more “Jesus, I’ve Fallen, and I Can’t Get Up … Just Come Find Me Already.”
Now, as good as it probably is that I didn’t go with that title, 2020 has helped me to remember the truth in it. Because without a doubt: Jesus’s birth — the miracle of God coming to be among us — says a lot more about how far God will go for us than it does about how far we need to go for God.
And more than that, when we look at the Christmas story while being honest about 2020 (“It’s been a total dumpster fire,” my partner recently admitted), we begin to unlock even more of what the Christmas story can do for us.
Christians have long taught that Jesus’ coming helped to bring God’s gifts of love, hope, peace, and joy into the world. But in 2020, if we read the Christmas story while being honest about this year, we open ourselves up to seeing that love, hope, peace, and joy aren’t just the harvest of good years, they contain the potential for hard-earned transformation that comes to us even in — maybe even especially in — our worst years.
In her book A Paradise Built in Hell (also a bad title for a Christmas worship series, to be clear), Rebecca Solnit investigates an underreported phenomenon that she has observed time and again in the disasters that she has lived through and investigated. She observes that after major disasters, people not only come together to support one another, they give and receive an unprecedented amount of love. And while the deeply painful losses caused by disasters (2020’s disasters included) must never be glossed over, Solnit invites us to also make sure we do not miss the inexplicable and profound sense of hope, peace, and even joy experienced by those who choose to give and receive deep love in the midst of disaster.
Solnit goes on to argue that this opportunity comes to us because disasters can scramble the usual social, religious, political, and economic divides that otherwise come between us. And then she points out that a number of disaster-stricken communities have even allowed those experiences to transform them permanently, to lead them to restructure their communities with more social equality than they ever thought possible.
In 2020, we’ve seen a lot — much of it disastrous. But we’ve also seen people welcome strangers into their homes after wildfires. We’ve seen communities give generously to health care funds for migrant workers. We’ve seen at least brief debt relief for those who couldn’t pay their student loans, rent, or mortgages. We’ve seen white folks finally listening to and even marching for equality with their Black neighbors.
Someday, we could look back on all this as a hard year in which we dabbled in generosity and equality. But maybe, if we truly let the message of Christmas meet us where we’re at, we might instead be able to look back on 2020 as the year that birthed a new beginning.
Peter Epp is the pastor of Albany Mennonite Church. He and his family recently moved to Albany from Winnipeg, Canada, and they are thoroughly enjoying their new church family, Oregon’s warm weather and Albany’s many green parks and local hiking trails.