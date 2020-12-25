Interfaith Voices: This tumultuous year could mark new beginning

Like most pastors, I typically spend December asking my congregation to prepare their hearts for Christmas. In a normal year, this involves a month-long worship series that invites us to imagine ourselves on the road to Bethlehem. We’re spurred on by angels, accompanied by kings and shepherds, and drawing ever nearer to a stable in Bethlehem and to the miracle of God’s presence among us. Often, the title for the whole thing is something like “Journey to Meet Jesus.”

But forgive me, though, if I just wasn’t feeling that this year. I mean, for one, this will be the first Christmas that me, my partner, and our young kids will be unable to even journey to see the rest of our families. On top of that, I’m not sure that 2020 has left me with enough energy for even imaginary journeys. Truly, my honest title for December 2020 would probably be less “Journey to Meet Jesus” and more “Jesus, I’ve Fallen, and I Can’t Get Up … Just Come Find Me Already.”

Now, as good as it probably is that I didn’t go with that title, 2020 has helped me to remember the truth in it. Because without a doubt: Jesus’s birth — the miracle of God coming to be among us — says a lot more about how far God will go for us than it does about how far we need to go for God.