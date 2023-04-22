Enjoy. The nature of the last few years has stirred within me a deeper consideration of what it means to enjoy.

So many of the burdens we carry can rob us of enjoyment. When life gets hard and responsibilities are overwhelming, when things are taken from us and people disappoint us, when social disorder and identity crises take over, when you find yourself wandering between what was and what is yet to be, it can be a challenge to truly enjoy life.

It feels like it may take a lifetime to find and enjoy the life that you had in mind.

I remember the very first question in one of the confessional statements in my Christian tradition: “What is the chief end of man (humanity)?” The answer: “To glorify God and to enjoy God forever.”

What a beautiful invitation to truly enjoy God and all God gives us … that song, a good book, that piece of art, the laughter of children, that place special to your family, the morning cup of coffee, sharing a meal with friends, a dip in the cool water on a hot day, a freshly baked cinnamon roll, a long walk, a good bike ride, a trek to the mountains, watching your kid play baseball, picking ripe blackberries, a glass of wine, tending your garden, that limoncello cheesecake.

There is so much to enjoy wherever, and however, we may be.

Celtic spirituality says, “Heaven and earth are only 3 feet apart, but in the thin places that distance is even shorter.” Eastertide is one of those thin places.

Throughout this season in the Christian calendar, we remember how the risen Jesus makes all sorts of appearances showing just how close heaven and earth are.

One of most memorable encounters took place around a campfire on a beach when Jesus enjoyed breakfast with a few friends. On that beach, the wholeness of Jesus’ life is embodied in an invitation to slow down, see each other in all our beauty, and to enjoy the countless gifts given us in this world.

Maybe even some of us can see ourselves sitting around that campfire when Jesus asks Peter a question, “Do you love me?” He asks it three times — the same number of times Peter denied knowing Jesus before he was crucified.

“If you love me,” Jesus says to Peter (and to us), “take care of others.” Jesus didn’t give an invitation to judge and shame those who don’t think or believe like me. He didn’t give an invitation to fix our eyes on heaven to escape this world in all its ugliness.

Rather, he gave a beautiful invitation to fix our eyes on him, and to enjoy the world we get to repair and remake with him.

If we indeed share the common chief end of loving God and enjoying God forever, why wouldn’t we want to take care of each other in all our human complexity? Why wouldn’t we want to take care of this magnificent earth? Why wouldn’t we want to take care of ourselves in mind, body and spirit?

Why wouldn’t we want to embrace our sacred story — to know our belovedness, to do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with God? Why wouldn’t we want to consider what brings life not only to me, but to my place, my city, my community, my neighbors and my family?

In all of it, we are invited to a deeper consideration of just how close heaven and earth may be, and to see in that thin space a persistent invitation to enjoy.