Interfaith Voices: The voices of wisdom in my purse

The voice of Islam

“There is One Holy Book, the Sacred Manuscript of Nature, the only scripture which can enlighten the reader. All scriptures before nature's manuscript are as little pools of water before the ocean.” Hazrat Inayat Khan, founder, Sufi Order International

“If you see an injustice, transform it by your hand. If you cannot by hand, transform it by your tongue. If you cannot by tongue, transform it in your heart.” The Prophet Muhammad

“I have learned so much from God that I can no longer call myself a Christian, a Hindu, a Muslim, a Buddhist, a Jew. The Truth has shared so much of Itself with me that I can no longer call myself a man, a woman, an angel, or even pure Soul. Love has befriended Hafiz so completely. It has turned to ash and freed me of every concept and image my mind has ever known.” from “The Gift” by Hafiz

“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. Ideas, language, even the phrase ‘each other’ doesn’t make any sense.” Jalal al-Din Rumi

Voices from the Hindu tradition