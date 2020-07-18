Interfaith voices: The time to act is now

Like all children who grew up in California in the late 1950s, I learned “Golden State” history in fourth grade. The part I remember most was the unit about missions – twenty-one religious outposts founded by Father Junipero Serra and other Franciscan priests with help from the Spanish government and its military (1769-1833).
Father Serra was portrayed as a tireless holy man, doing good work and bringing Christianity and “civilized” living to the many indigenous peoples living throughout the land that would become California. Today, many of these missions serve as churches and very popular tourist attractions. In recent weeks, statues of Father Serra have been vandalized at several of these historic sites.
What is going on? I think we are encountering a less glossed-over look at California history – different from the one I learned in fourth grade – and it reveals that the entire mission effort not only destroyed long-established indigenous cultures, it very much enslaved native people in order to build and maintain these outposts. In spite of being canonized by Pope Francis a few years ago, Junipero Serra is widely criticized for his legacy of terrible forced-labor practices and dehumanizing methods of dismantling native communities - in the interest of “saving souls.”
Some of the missions are moving their honorific statues of Serra to more appropriate locations in mission history centers, featuring more candid information about him and mission life.
To move these statues is not practicing “cancel culture” – some sort of attempt to erase Junipero Serra from history. This is an effort to set the record somewhat straight - to stop celebrating parts of our history that really should NOT be celebrated – to stop lifting as heroes people who should not be placed on pedestals – literally or figuratively.
Similarly, in other parts of the country, when moving / removing statues of Confederate leaders, or when renaming buildings and streets that have given honor to people who have caused great harm, we are not eliminating them from our history either. We are addressing difficult truths about deeply disturbing parts of that history – often parts we never learned in school. Statues and signs are only symbols, but they are powerful. What happens to them can say a great deal about how we envision our common life.
It is crucial to admit that, while our nation has much to offer the world, white America has benefited and still benefits from slavery, ruthless conquest and many forms of dehumanizing discrimination. Knowing this, owning this truth, can lead all caring people to serious and immediate work, calling for changes in (and sometimes the dismantling of) systems that continue to cause great harm to indigenous people – to people of color – to immigrants – to LGBTQ persons – to religious minorities and to those who live in poverty.
As a follower of Jesus, I understand the work that is needed here is love. I know that we often think of love as that touchy-feely response to enjoyable things. But love, as Jesus taught, is ACTION – decisive action that brings real help, genuine hope and meaningful change for the benefit of those who struggle most. Cornel West, African American social critic, puts it this way:
“Tenderness is what love looks like in private.
JUSTICE is what love looks like in public.”
Choose whatever language you prefer to describe what is needed. But no more denial or amnesia or claims of ignorance about America’s enduring white privilege. No more turning a blind eye or remaining silent when we encounter injustice. No more white people’s fragile defensiveness. No more watered-down, grade school history lessons that serve no one. Justice is long over-due. The time to act is now.
Barbara Nixon, is retired United Methodist clergy who lives in Albany. She is author of “Things I Wish Jesus Said” and former host of “Godtalk” an interfaith radio program. She is currently serving on the faculty of Claremont School of Theology in Salem as Director of Field Education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!