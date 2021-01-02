Interfaith Voices: The "Star of Bethlehem" ... myth, or history

Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, Magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem saying, “Where is He who has been born King of the Jews? For we saw His star in the east, and have come to worship Him.”
— Matthew 2:1-2.
And having heard the king (Herod]) they went their way; and lo, the star, which they had seen in the east, went on before them, until it came and stood over where the Child was. And when they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. And they came into the house and saw the Child with Mary His mother; and they fell down and worshiped Him.
— Matthew 2:9-11
A number of decades ago, when I had just begun my walk as a Christian, I was very interested in non-Biblical evidences for Biblical events. Thus, I found the book “The Bible as History” which makes the case that the Magi saw conjunctions of the planets Jupiter and Saturn in 7 B.C. This “star” had astrological significance that directed them to Jerusalem. This is the most popular view today and I held it until I started writing this article and dug a lot deeper. I am now persuaded that it was NOT conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn in 7 B.C. that the Magi saw, but conjunctions of Jupiter and Venus in 3 B.C. and 2 B.C. My conclusion is based on astronomy, secular history, the scholarship of others, and the accounts in Matthew, Chapter 2, and Luke, Chapter 2.
Here is my understanding of the likely sequence of events:
Luke: Joseph and Mary travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem to register for the census.
Matthew: On August 12th 3 B.C., the Magi in Babylon see a conjunction of Jupiter and Venus, looking east, just before dawn. They plan a trip west, to Jerusalem.
Luke: Jesus is born — perhaps on the same day the Magi saw the conjunction. The shepherds leave their sheep in the fields and find the newborn Jesus as the angels had said. Eight days later Jesus is circumcised. Forty days after his birth, he is dedicated and blessed in the temple in Jerusalem.
Matthew: About 10 months after Jesus’ birth, the Magi arrive in Jerusalem inquiring about the birth of a king. They meet with Herod and the scribes and are directed to Bethlehem, five miles south. On the evening of June 17th 2 B.C., they enter Bethlehem and see Jupiter and Venus merge, appearing as one VERY bright star. It is low in the west, setting over the house where they find Jesus, now a toddler. And they worship Him.
Matthew: The next day the Magi head home by a different route, having been warned in a dream. The day after that, Joseph heads for Egypt with Mary and the Christ Child to escape Herod’s soldiers who kill all the boys under two years. They return to Nazareth after Herod dies.
Contemporary history: Herod dies sometime between January 10th 1 B.C. and April 6th 1 B.C.
I cannot prove what the Magi actually saw or did, but I believe the above timeline provides a reasonable agreement among the Biblical account, the two conjunctions, and historical knowledge of people and places. If the above timeline is possible and plausible, it gives credence to the historicity of the Biblical account of the Wise men. Note: I’m not into astrology, but the Magi were, and that led them to Jerusalem and to the Scriptures which led them to Bethlehem and the Christ Child.
Gilbert Smith has been married for 50 years, with four kids, eight grandkids. He is a retired engineer from HP. He graduated with an engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The family came to Corvallis in 1980 and fellowship at Calvary Corvallis. More information on the star is at his website: gilbertofcorvallis.com