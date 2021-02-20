Interfaith Voices: The shared work of Black History Month

In the religious tradition I’m part of — Unitarian Universalism — one of the common ways we describe our calling is as an ongoing search for truth. At the foundation of our tradition, the search for truth often includes seriously considering and questioning practices, ideas, and doctrines — questioning what we think we know or what we believe to be true — in light of new experience, new knowledge, and new understanding.

Sometimes this process leads to abandoning ideas that no longer serve, sometimes it makes clear where we have been wrong, or where our ideas and beliefs have caused harm. It’s a challenging process, to be sure. Most of us are rarely eager to admit failures or flaws, or willing to change and be changed.

More and more, I’ve come to understand the “search for truth” to be the description of a journey toward healing. Like most people who choose a religious path, we aim to live according to the highest values and ideals we can imagine — honesty, compassion, justice, peace, wisdom and joy. We aim toward right relations, or ethical living. Though we aim we rarely arrive at right relations or ethical living as a final destination. It is obvious, often painfully so, that there is always farther to go — we could be kinder, or wiser, more honest, compassionate, and just.