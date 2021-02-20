Interfaith Voices: The shared work of Black History Month

In the religious tradition I’m part of — Unitarian Universalism — one of the common ways we describe our calling is as an ongoing search for truth. At the foundation of our tradition, the search for truth often includes seriously considering and questioning practices, ideas, and doctrines — questioning what we think we know or what we believe to be true — in light of new experience, new knowledge, and new understanding.
Sometimes this process leads to abandoning ideas that no longer serve, sometimes it makes clear where we have been wrong, or where our ideas and beliefs have caused harm. It’s a challenging process, to be sure. Most of us are rarely eager to admit failures or flaws, or willing to change and be changed.
More and more, I’ve come to understand the “search for truth” to be the description of a journey toward healing. Like most people who choose a religious path, we aim to live according to the highest values and ideals we can imagine — honesty, compassion, justice, peace, wisdom and joy. We aim toward right relations, or ethical living. Though we aim we rarely arrive at right relations or ethical living as a final destination. It is obvious, often painfully so, that there is always farther to go — we could be kinder, or wiser, more honest, compassionate, and just.
The religious life is a journey toward healing because we always exist in the midst of brokenness. In our relations to others, to the world, and to ourselves we harm and are harmed, we carry grief and anger, and we are not fully just, or peaceful, or honest. We are always in need of healing for our brokenness, if healing means restoring communication, accepting what is painful, finding willingness to change and grow, and restoring balance or harmony. If healing means all of these things, which it does to me, then healing means learning to live with new truths we find.
Healing is the process of taking in truth, of integrating new truths into our lives, of establishing harmonies based on truth. For example, for an individual faced with a life-threatening illness, healing means coming to terms with facts, the truths, of loss, disability or death. Healing may not mean being cured, but it might mean finding peace and joy and wisdom even in the face of those facts.
Every February is an opportunity, or perhaps finally a responsibility, to move deeper into a search for truth as a journey toward honesty (and repentance) and healing specifically around white domination and racism. Participating in Black History Month is a way to join with many others in the work of learning and changing, especially for white people. There is so much truth to learn, so much harm to recognize and so much brokenness to begin to heal. This work cannot be limited to one month a year, but this month is a place to start. The journey has already begun; our religious commitments call us to begin again.
The Rev. Jill McAllister is senior minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the School of History, Philosophy and Religion at Oregon State University, teaching comparative religion.