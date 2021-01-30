Interfaith Voices: The secrets, challenges of two handed living

“Come, come, whoever you are. Wanderer, worshiper, lover of leaving. It doesn't matter. Ours is not a caravan of despair. Come, even if you have broken your vows a thousand times. Come, yet again, come, come.”

— Rumi

My son used to squeal with glee: "Again!! Again!" My arms were tired and there was always more work to get done. I would somehow muster the strength. Grabbing ahold of his two tiny hands, up he would fly into the air, twirling around with his feet flying out behind him. How can you not do it again when he loves it and you love him?

Being human has a lot of repetition to it. There are habits that keep us healthy. There are repeated rituals in our religious and communal life that ground us. There are also patterns that are not so helpful. We often seem destined to repeat those, too! We now know that neurons that fire together end up wiring together. What that means is that what we do, regularly, creates pathways in the brain to make it easier to do them. What we don't do regularly, becomes harder to do. On one hand, this is good news. On the other hand, it seems rather daunting. For you see, the same brain that allows for change is also the brain that works to keep us safe. This means we tend toward right/wrong, good/bad perspectives.