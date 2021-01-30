Interfaith Voices: The secrets, challenges of two handed living

“Come, come, whoever you are. Wanderer, worshiper, lover of leaving. It doesn't matter. Ours is not a caravan of despair. Come, even if you have broken your vows a thousand times. Come, yet again, come, come.”
— Rumi
My son used to squeal with glee: "Again!! Again!" My arms were tired and there was always more work to get done. I would somehow muster the strength. Grabbing ahold of his two tiny hands, up he would fly into the air, twirling around with his feet flying out behind him. How can you not do it again when he loves it and you love him?
Being human has a lot of repetition to it. There are habits that keep us healthy. There are repeated rituals in our religious and communal life that ground us. There are also patterns that are not so helpful. We often seem destined to repeat those, too! We now know that neurons that fire together end up wiring together. What that means is that what we do, regularly, creates pathways in the brain to make it easier to do them. What we don't do regularly, becomes harder to do. On one hand, this is good news. On the other hand, it seems rather daunting. For you see, the same brain that allows for change is also the brain that works to keep us safe. This means we tend toward right/wrong, good/bad perspectives.
In the Christian tradition, we speak often of returning and transformation. We talk about a Creator that comes to us again and again, offering new beginnings. We repeatedly turn back to this one who does not give up on us. On the one hand, we are loved as we are, unconditionally. On the other hand, we are challenged toward actions that reflect the love we receive.
We do this by living with both our hands. In the one hand we hold the reality of humanity’s ugliness. On the other hand, we hold the reality of our creative beauty. On one hand we can disagree with someone’s opinion, but on the other hand we can honor their experience. We can value our own opinion and experience but also acknowledge we have blind spots and that our perspective is limited. We can abhor the behavior of some and also learn, with compassion, what lead to such actions. We can feel helpless in a world that seems to mock our ability to help. We can also trust that actions born out of love, large or small, contribute to the greater good.
While our minds can strengthen this practice of living with two hands, thinking has limits. We can’t “think” our way to transformation. The passing of laws and policies have not changed how we live in a diverse society, nor have they changed the systems that create inequalities and harm our most vulnerable. We have to literally use our two hands! It’s the “doing” that builds pathways in our brains and our communities. “Practice the skill you want to have,” we are told by brain scientists.
Plant your feet solidly on this earth. hold out both hands. Notice the sweet space in between as a reminder of possibilities that can’t be contained in both hands. Take deep breaths. Start with questions rather than answers. Ask for help. Offer help. Do what is uniquely yours to do. Honor the season of your life. In this marvelous and chaotic world, return again and again to love. Transformed people transform the world. And it is love that transforms us all. May it be so.
Sharon Edwards is the associate pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, a spiritual director/retreat leader and an embodiment practitioner.