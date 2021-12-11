Interfaith Voices: The Light and Sound of God

Editor's note: “All quoted passages in this article are by The Living ECK Master, Harold Klemp.”

You may believe that personal encounters with the Holy Spirit are rare, or occur only on special occasions. Like fish living in the ocean, we are surrounded by water (Spirit), even though we often take it for granted. In Eckankar, we learn that all life is sustained by the ECK, or Holy Spirit. The ECK is not God, it is the voice of God. In its very essence the ECK is divine, unconditional love, and can be consciously experienced as Light and Sound.

How can you experience this for yourself? “The best way to make contact with the Light and Sound of God is through the Spiritual Exercises of ECK. One of these is simply to sing HU, a name for God.”

In Eckankar, there are many kinds of spiritual exercises. Quite a few include singing HU (sounds like ‘hue.’) These are shared in The Spiritual Exercises of ECK and other published works of Eckankar. The creative nature of Soul is one of its highest spiritual qualities, and the student of ECK is encouraged to use their imagination and creativity to modify these exercises — and even make up their own when they feel ready.

During college I meditated twice every day; it served me well. After finishing my degree, I began actively looking for my next spiritual step. A few months later, a housemate introduced me to Eckankar and loaned me some books. Everything I read was new to me, yet at the same time felt strangely familiar. Soon I decided to try my first spiritual exercise. I sat down in a quiet room, relaxed and closed my eyes, and sang a drawn-out HU, as Huuuuuu, continuing this for 20 minutes. Subtly at first, and then more clearly, I began to hear the ECK sound current — as the tinkling of bells.

The various frequencies of the ECK may be heard as the sound of crickets, the single note of a flute, violins, an orchestra and many others. You may see an inner light: yellow, blue, pink, or white; perhaps in the shape of a globe, or a star. All of these are instances of the uplifting presence of the ECK, and can serve as a jumping off point for further spiritual experiences.

Your experiences will be your own. You may have a spiritual adventure the very first time, or simply come away with a deep feeling of peace, comfort and love. A personal relationship with Spirit can bring guidance, healing, protection and open doors to your inner worlds. Patience, gratitude and an open heart are keys to success over time.

“I don’t expect you to take it on my authority or on anybody else’s, so I am giving you the song of HU. Sing the word HU. If you are ready, in a very short time — anywhere up to six months — you will have some definite recognition of a change for the better in your spiritual life. There will be some kind of communication from God, directly or indirectly, that will bring upliftment to your life that was never there before.”

Alan Coffman is a long-time student of the ECK teachings and a member of the ECK Clergy. In daily life he is an aspiring writer, avid reader, and workshop leader. The current spiritual leader of Eckankar is the Living ECK Master Harold Klemp, author of many books on leading a spiritual life. To learn more about Eckankar, you might enjoy “Eckankar: Ancient Wisdom for Today” by Harold Klemp; go to www.Eckankar.org; or call 1-800-LOVEGOD.

