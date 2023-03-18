Spiritual sojourners recognize peace, contentment and joy as welcome signs of divine presence. However, life can bring darkness, depression and disappointment. During those times, we may feel we’ve fallen off the path or done something wrong.

This beautiful, miraculous world also contains a swamp of despair. How do we cope with those times? An innocent child stricken with an incurable illness. A parent with cancer. A friend or relative commits suicide.

Is there another way to see these heartbreaking, tumultuous events? What if we’re being called to grow into more beautiful beings? Gangaji, a teacher in Ashland, speaks of the jewel in disillusionment, that even when the worst happens, there’s the opportunity to experience untarnished reality, compassion and love.

Before Jesus’ death, he cried out “My God! My God! Why have you forsaken me?” We know God never forsook Jesus; it only felt that way in his darkest hour.

Disillusionment can certainly be excruciating, yet when breaking down “dis-illusion-ment,” it actually means “not living in a state of a false belief.” Webster’s Dictionary says it’s “the condition of being disenchanted, dissatisfied, defeated in expectation or hope,” “to be free from illusion.”

Isn’t that what spiritual seekers want — freedom from this false reality and world of fun house mirrors? We know childlike dreams of happily-ever-after aren’t real. When disenchanted — disillusioned — with life’s sorrows, we’re awakening to the truth of the human condition and our truest desire for God.

Sages/saints say “the dark night of the soul,” experiencing total absence of divine presence, is a precursor to union with God.

Isn’t disillusionment also about loss of identity, who we thought we were, when change unexpectedly happens in our lives, and the wish for life to stay the same? It calls us to look closely at our emotions and thoughts when facing unalterable situations.

Buddha discovered, after abandoning his life of luxury and privilege to become a spiritual pilgrim, the middle way, the path of neutrality/detachment, is the wise path.

While meditating under the Bodhi tree, he recognized desire/craving as the root of suffering. Acceptance of sorrow and craving, instead of resisting or fighting it, brings peace and truth.

In “Finger Pointing to the Moon: Discourses on the Adhyatma Upanishad,” Osho says desire is the crutch holding up the ego. If we become neutral to desire, ego has nothing to hold onto, so it then collapses. Ram Dass said freedom from the ego is like removing a tight shoe.

When we stop feeding the ego, we become awake, aware, alive to the life’s journey, experiencing our inner universe — knowing our true being. Canadian teacher John de Ruiter said we can live in our deeper “knowing” softly, gently, in our hearts, regardless of what life brings.

Buddhism’s three jewels ferry pilgrims across the ocean of samsara (suffering): Buddha (the guide), Dharma (the teachings regarding attachment/desire) and Sangha (the community). Necessary ingredients for liberation. In “The World’s Religions: Our Great Wisdom Traditions,” Huston Smith states the religious journey is the soul’s highest adventure across the jungles, peaks and deserts to confront reality and master the self.

Tibetan Buddhists chant “Om mani padme hum:” “Hail the jewel in the lotus.” The lotus rises untouched by the swamp, nurtured by the mud, persevering the pure light within it. The Upanishads warn, “The path to God-realization is like walking on the edge of a sharp razor. Yet despair not! Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached.”

Ultimately, the spiritual path to truth and enlightenment is like a razor’s edge, which requires awareness, staying alert to pitfalls, placing one foot in the front the other, maintaining balance and neutrality. Indeed, hail the jewel in the lotus.