Interfaith Voices : The gifts of my childhood

At age 10, I longed for a particular doll, and told everyone that she was all that I could ever want in the whole wide world. She was chubby, with a bright red mouth and deep brown eyes, and skin the color of warm buttered toast. Her knees and elbows didn’t bend, and her face always gazed straight forward — no technological marvel, just a pretty brown toddler. And she was expensive, so I knew it would be nearly impossible for my folks to buy her for me.

But buy her they did, and placed under the Christmas tree unwrapped, her sparkling brown eyes gazing at me. She was all I had hoped for and I loved her with all my heart. My little sister’s doll was a baby doll, a Betsy-Wetsy, whose silky skin was the color of chocolate milk. So we were two little white Midwestern girls with dolls whose skin color didn’t match our own, nor that of anyone we knew, and who adored our dolls. We learned to love all the shades of skin color and to see in every hue a brother or sister.