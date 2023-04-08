During Holy Week, the Christian world commemorates a very bad week for the Jesus and his followers.

Targeted by the religious and administrative elites, betrayed, abandoned by his friends, Jesus went from a triumphal entry into Jerusalem to a brutal, humiliating death. Most scholars of this era agree: Jesus of Nazareth was executed by the Romans as an enemy of Rome. For Jesus and his followers, it was the ultimate defeat. Those left behind struggled against the possibility that he had died in vain.

Any assessment of the teachings and ministry of Jesus must account for the circumstances surrounding his death. Why would the Romans insert themselves into a squabble over Jewish religious sensibilities? We must set aside the impulse to confine the Crucifixion to a theological context, to “spiritualize” it.

As a rule, the Romans did not care about the spiritual controversies of their subjects. Even those preaching an apocalyptic end of the world were watched, but mostly left alone. If Jesus’ message was all about an inner spiritual life that ignored the harsh realities of daily life, the Romans might have tacitly approved. Why execute a popular preacher like Jesus explicitly as an enemy of the state?

During his brief Jerusalem ministry, Jesus articulated some of his more pointed parables and teachings. He made no secret of his contempt for the political and religious elites, castigating them for hypocrisy and misplaced priorities.

Jesus also had sharp words for the rich, even disrupting the lucrative marketplace that had grown up near the temple precinct and temporarily occupying it. He shook things up and cast a very bright light on the harsh social conditions of Roman-occupied Judea.

Jesus also preached something called the Kingdom of God, or sometimes the Kingdom of Heaven. John the Baptist had also invoked it and, when his listeners asked what they should do, his response was to share extra food and clothing. Tax collectors should not take more than their due. Soldiers must stop extorting people.

These were practical, economic measures that eased the burdens on the vulnerable. Both John and Jesus strove to overturn the social order.

In his first public discourse, Jesus called for the return of the Jubilee Year in which agrarian debts were forgiven and those in debt bondage were freed. Foreclosed lands were returned to their original owners. That the congregation subsequently tried to stone him suggests that the idea was not well received.

By the time we see Jesus on trial, Pilate is both puzzled by and suspicious of this strange Kingdom and its peasant king. It was a Kingdom that explicitly rejected raw power.

Jesus seemed to understand that a community grounded in frailty and vulnerability was ultimately stronger than one erected upon violence and hubris. This Kingdom’s challenge to the prevailing social order was more subtle and dangerous. This played out to the very end.

Even from the cross, Jesus made no threats of retribution, hurled no curses at his murderers. There is no record of vengeance or acts of retribution by any of his followers.

The message of the Resurrection dispelled the anxiety among Jesus’ followers that his death was in vain. Early Christians took it as a mandate to build and spread their Kingdom of God.

They fostered strong, healthy communities that gradually, almost miraculously, supplanted their Greco-Roman counterparts. Their vision included making a better world for all.

Today that mandate remains unfulfilled. The vulnerable still seek relief, the oppressed pray for justice. We may well ask, was the resurrection in vain?